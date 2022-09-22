TROY, N.Y. - Hailey Brigger and Gianna Trunifio both scored twice and the Vassar College field hockey team used four second half goals to separate itself from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), defeating the Engineers 5-1 in a Liberty League contest at Harkness Field. The Brewers improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while RPI drops to 4-4 and 0-1. Vassar turned a 1-1 score into a 3-1 advantage seven minutes into the second half with a pair of goals from Brigger, a junior. Her first was an opportunity she created herself by working her way past defenders to gain the circle and then firing a shot out of the reach of goalkeeperJen Richardson. That made it a 2-1 game just 3:58 into the second half.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO