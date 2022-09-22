Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Women's Doubles Team Qualifies for ITA Cup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's tennis doubles team of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour advanced to the final of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional and earned an automatic bid to the ITA Cup, a national invitational to be held in mid-October in Georgia.
rpiathletics.com
Women's Soccer Wins to Extend Unbeaten Streak
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. - Sarah Sedlacek scored in the fourth minute and Bryana Swinson doubled the lead four minutes into the second half to help the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 3-0 victory at Bard College in a Liberty League matchup. Haley Cole also scored for the...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Tennis Concludes at Middlebury Invite
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team had two singles players and two doubles teams in the semifinals of the Middlebury Invitational but none advanced and the Engineers concluded the two-day tournament hosted by Middlebury College. In the A Flight singles, both Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy...
rpiathletics.com
Field Hockey Loses Liberty League Opener
TROY, N.Y. - Hailey Brigger and Gianna Trunifio both scored twice and the Vassar College field hockey team used four second half goals to separate itself from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), defeating the Engineers 5-1 in a Liberty League contest at Harkness Field. The Brewers improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference, while RPI drops to 4-4 and 0-1. Vassar turned a 1-1 score into a 3-1 advantage seven minutes into the second half with a pair of goals from Brigger, a junior. Her first was an opportunity she created herself by working her way past defenders to gain the circle and then firing a shot out of the reach of goalkeeperJen Richardson. That made it a 2-1 game just 3:58 into the second half.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Soccer Strikes Quickly in 3-0 Victory
TROY, N.Y. - Graduate student Paul Silva tallied on a pair of penalty kicks and classmate Joaquin Rodriguez also scored - all in less than three minutes early in the second half - to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Bard College in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Stadium. Rensselaer, which held a 21-7 advantage in shots, is now 3-3-2 and 1-0-0, while the Raptors are 4-2-1 and 0-1-0. Following a first half that featured 12 shots (9 for RPI) and nine corner kicks (5 for RPI) but no goals, the Engineers broke the ice when Silva scored on a penalty kick low to the left side past a diving goalkeeper in the 48th minute. The PK was awarded on a hand ball in the box on a Ben Kogan bid from 11 yards out.
rpiathletics.com
Three Individuals & Two Doubles Teams Alive
CLINTON, N.Y. - Sophomore Lorna Flores Gonzalez and freshman Nikki Ridenour both went 3-0 and are among three singles players and two doubles teams to remain alive for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's tennis team in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional being held at Hamilton College. Action continues on Saturday and concludes on Sunday for those who advance.
rpiathletics.com
Duo to Play in ITA Regional Semifinals
CLINTON, N.Y. - The duo of Lorna Flores Gonzalez and Nikki Ridenour earned an 8-1 win in the quarterfinals and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's tennis teammates will compete in the semis of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional being held at Hamilton College. They will be on the court at 9am against a pair from the host Continentals.
rpiathletics.com
Football Allows Only Three Points in Defeat
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Sophomore Kyle Farewell kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and the St. John Fisher University defense made it hold up as the Cardinals shutout Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 3-0 in a non-league football game at Growney Stadium. The only scoring drive of the contest...
rpiathletics.com
PREVIEW! Two Home Games Set for Saturday
MEN'S SOCCER (2-3-2; 0-0-0 Liberty League) Following a 2-1 win over Keene State on Tuesday and a 1-1 tie with Oneonta on Friday, the Engineers had a three-game unbeaten stretch (2-0-1) but it ended with a 1-0 loss to The College of New Jersey on Wednesday. They look to start a new streak on Saturday with their Liberty League opener as Bard visits East Campus Stadium on Saturday at 2pm.
