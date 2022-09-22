ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package

Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Amazon seller sending returned items to Vacaville couple's home

VACAVILLE - When packages addressed to Expedia kept showing up at a Vacaville viewer's home and he couldn't get them to stop, they called me to investigate.  Most of the items were damaged, and no one could seem to figure out why he was getting them. It took some reaching out to find out.Ring doorbell footage shows Tony Pirondini's wife, Jennifer, rushing to stop the UPS man from delivering the 14th package, a large standing basketball hoop addressed to the Returns Department for Expedia Virtual Card. It's the second one they've received.  "A lot of pet supplies," said Tony, who...
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy