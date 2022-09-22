Read full article on original website
Related
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL・
Elon Musk Touts 1M Milestone For Starlink Terminals — But Report Finds Rise In Users Has Come At A Cost
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned Starlink internet service has proved its utility in times of geopolitical tensions. As its adoption increases rapidly, a recent report found that it may be slowly losing out on the edge it has over the competition. 1M And Counting: Musk on Sunday...
CBS Sacramento
Call Kurtis: Amazon seller sending returned items to Vacaville couple's home
VACAVILLE - When packages addressed to Expedia kept showing up at a Vacaville viewer's home and he couldn't get them to stop, they called me to investigate. Most of the items were damaged, and no one could seem to figure out why he was getting them. It took some reaching out to find out.Ring doorbell footage shows Tony Pirondini's wife, Jennifer, rushing to stop the UPS man from delivering the 14th package, a large standing basketball hoop addressed to the Returns Department for Expedia Virtual Card. It's the second one they've received. "A lot of pet supplies," said Tony, who...
Benzinga
A 2014 Tesla Has Surpassed 1 Million Miles Driven, But One Component Had To Be Replaced 8 Times
Originally published on June 19, 2022. One concern about electric vehicles is battery longevity. As the battery is used, charged, and discharged, its useful life is depleted. This is seen in cell phones. Many cell phone users notice that their battery doesn't last quite as long after 2 or 3 years of use.
CARS・
Comments / 0