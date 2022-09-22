Read full article on original website
Related
RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100
Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
yankodesign.com
This Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger is like a piece of sculptural art
Wireless speakers have been on the rise in the past few years, especially with the mass exodus of headphone jacks from smartphones. Because of that, manufacturers have started playing with different designs, going from traditional boxes to cylinders to all sorts of shapes and forms. In many cases, like smart home speakers, these audio devices have taken on more artistic forms, functioning both as tech equipment as well as room decor. Some even hide in plain sight as picture frames or sculptures. This wireless speaker concept is cut from the same cloth, providing a beautiful art piece that is both a Bluetooth speaker you can carry around as well as a wireless charging pad for your devices.
Useful tech gadgets for students, whether you learn online or in person
Just started a new school year? By now, you probably know what tech you need for your classes. Whether you go to school in-person, online, or both, we’ve got useful tech gadgets for students that’ll make learning the material and completing assignments easier. Need a newer, lighter laptop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best smart home gadgets that are also sustainable
Fall is an excellent time to take a good, hard look at your home and consider ways to make it more sustainable and cheaper to run. Because, let’s face it, those heating bills aren’t going anywhere. Luckily, these smart home gadgets are good for the planet and your wallet because of their sustainable design.
Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam supports hybrid work with Show Mode for sharing
Look your best no matter the lighting or time of day with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. Designed for remote and hybrid workers, it has a stylish look in 3 colors: Off-White, Graphite, and Rose. Offering business-level quality, this affordable webcam has Show Mode, which lets you share easily. If you need to present designs, sketches, or other objects, this is your webcam. Great for videoconferencing, it has an innovative mounting system as well as a built-in sensor. You can tilt the camera down to focus on objects, and the camera automatically flips the image so viewers see the correct orientation. Furthermore, RightSight technology automatically frames you even when you move. Likewise, RightLight automatically corrects poor lighting.
The best smart desks to boost your productivity at work
Smash your work projects, spreadsheets, and deadlines with a desk that keeps up with you. And might we suggest a smart desk? The best smart desks for productivity don’t just adapt with you throughout the day. They also have handy tech integrations. Want a smart desk with a built-in...
Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse boasts quick hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches
Upgrade your gaming setup with a gadget you can use for work, too: the Logitech G G502 X gaming mouse. Offering the company’s first-ever hybrid optical-mechanical LIGHTFORCE switches, it delivers in precision, speed, and reliability. In fact, it also offers mechanical actuation so you can enjoy the crisp, tactile feedback that you love. Additionally, it also has the HERO 25K sub-micron sensor that provides zero smoothing, filtering, and acceleration. Not only that, but this sensor also gives you superior tracking and smart energy consumption features as well. With a seriously lightweight design, this gadget weighs just 89 grams and has a thin exoskeleton. However, while it uses minimal materials, it boasts a rigid structure and lightweight scroll wheel. Impressively, it moves freely in hyperfast mode or with clicks in ratcheted mode. You can even tilt the wheel left and right for fully programmable controls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard has a fully customizable design
Let your creativity flow with your favorite LEGOs with the MelGeek Pixel LEGO-compatible mechanical keyboard. iT allows you to make your keyboard look creative every single day. The hot-swappable keys and RGB lights make the entire design look one of a kind. In fact, the LEGO-inspired design will allow you to customize almost every part of the keyboard, including keycaps. Additionally, you can also use minifigures on top of the keyboard to give it an extra flair. Both the front and the back are like blank slates, and you can use your imagination to design it with your favorite LEGOs. The keys are studded, too, so you can easily remove them to customize the keys underneath. With LEGO-themed USB connectors, this keyboard is an ultimate gift for LEGO fans in your life.
Cult of Mac
Sleek new Yale Assure Lock 2 series works with HomeKit and Siri
Yale, long known for its old-school locks, updated its Assure smart lock series Thursday. In addition to being 30% smaller than the original Assure smart locks, the new Assure Lock 2 models work with HomeKit and Siri voice control. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
RS Recommends: The Best Sounding Earbuds
A great-sounding pair of earbuds can be a life-changer, whether you’re a professional musician or just a casual music fan. And, while a number of audio brands are making decent wireless earbuds these days, only a few stand out when it comes to producing outstanding audio for your favorite music, podcasts and any other content streamed from your devices. What Are the Best-Sounding Earbuds? There are more features than ever packed into these wireless earbuds nowadays, but sound quality was the primary focus for our rankings here. Here’s what to look for when shopping for the best-sounding earbuds online. Sound: There’s no...
1MORE EVO true wireless ANC earbuds have a 10 mm dynamic driver and a balanced armature
Enjoy better sound than before when you have the 1MORE EVO true wireless ANC earbuds. They provide a hybrid solution thanks to both their 10 mm dynamic driver and balanced armature. Designed to reproduce studio sound quality, they ensure you hear super clear high notes, accurate mid beats, and warm bass notes. They integrate LDAC codec technology, which delivers hi-res audio and has a decoding rate of up to 900 Kbps. Additionally, QuietMax active noise cancellation automatically adjusts the noise cancellation level up to 42 dB depending on your environment. Plus, you can select from multiple noise canceling modes available. With a triple-microphone array that uses an AI-powered deep neural network algorithm, they remove background noise to provide call clarity. Finally, connect them with 2 devices simultaneously to switch with ease between music, conference calls, and more.
TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV offers QLED Wide Color & 4K Dolby Vision HDR quality
Upgrade your home theater setup when you go for the TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV. Available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, it boasts Wide Color with QLED technology as well as 4K Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range (HDR). Moreover, it offers MiniLED tech along with the Roku TV streaming platform for convenience. Great for watching shows, it’s also an awesome gaming display thanks to its variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Furthermore, the MiniLED backlighting offers up to 360 Contrast Control Zones. You’ll love how its brushed metal design blends in with your modern decor. And Game Studio Pro provides incredible gaming features. Moreover, the FullView edge-to-edge glass design lets you see it all. Finally, you can customize the home screen according to your preferences.
RoboHeart AR smartphone racer is an engaging toy that interacts with virtual objects
Enjoy a product that infuses AR with embedded systems when you have the RoboHeart AR smartphone racer. This unique toy actually interacts with virtual objects. The developers replaced the PCB in the original toy with an in-house-developed PCB. This makes it a versatile gadget because the PCB works as a development board in any other embedded application. You will enjoy building your RC car and making it interact with AR games! So, if you love gaming with Augmented Reality, this AR gadget will work with your smartphone. Or, if you enjoy making and have a hobby of working on electronics projects, this is the next thing you’ll love. In fact, this ESP32-based development board has an onboard IMU, motor drivers, and battery charging capabilities. Overall, it’s a compact board with a multitude of applications.
Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor offers 4K visuals ideal for both work and play
Doubling up your workspace as your gaming spot makes sense, and the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor is a great way to do that. Boasting impressive 4K visuals, this hybrid monitor produces rich colors. Not only that, but its 31.5-inch UHD display has barely there bezels for an almost edge-free design. Whether you create content or just consume it, you’ll love its lightning-fast response rates and 144 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a 0.2-millisecond response time and Eyesafe-certified 2.0 blue light protection. This keeps your eyes safe no matter the time of day. Providing you with incredible visuals, it almost instantly renders each frame. And its auto-ambient brightness sensor adjusts to provide you with ideal viewing conditions depending on how bright it is.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core offers 40 hours of battery & a rubber grip
Get all you need to level up with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. Offering a wrap-around rubberized grip, it is comfortable to hold onto for hours of play. Moreover, it boasts 40 hours of life from the rechargeable battery. Along with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, it also has shorter hair trigger locks. So you get just the feel you want during the game. Not only that, but you can also enjoy a ton of customization options as well as exclusive button mapping choices through the Xbox Accessories app. Made with refined components, this built-to-last device offers reliability for years. Plus, it works with a variety of devices. You can use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or its USB-C cable to play it with your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, or mobile device.
DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam allows you to mount it horizontally and vertically
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration. Why Use Gadget...
Ars Technica
After pushing AV1 codec, Google goes after Dolby with HDR and audio standards
Google can do basically whatever it wants regarding video and web standards. YouTube is the world's most popular video site. Chrome is the world's most popular browser. Android is the world's most popular operating system. Anything Google wants to roll out can immediately have a sizable user base of clients, servers, and content. From there, it's just a matter of getting a few partners to tag along. This is how Google's next-generation AV1 video codec is being rolled out, and next, Google is setting its sights on HDR and 3D audio standards.
Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer produces balanced bass beats great for smaller spaces
Enhance the sound in any room with the Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer. Producing powerful yet balanced bass, it’s ideal for everything from gaming to watching movies and listening to music. Choose from matte black or matte white finish options and enjoy its compact cylindrical shape based on the Sonos Sub. Crafted with dual custom woofers, it produces dynamic low beets that have zero rattling or buzzing thanks to its advanced processing. Designed to immerse you in anything you listen to or watch, it has an acoustically sealed cabinet. Inside, both woofers face inward. This creates a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion. Moreover, using advanced digital signal processing, this device ensures you hear full-toned low frequencies. You’d expect these from a larger subwoofer, but the Sub Mini delivers.
Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface beautifully tone-shapes your recordings
Take your audio-making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB audio interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62 dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality for everything from in-ear monitors to high-impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, it’s easy to blend and tune your analog inputs. Use audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0