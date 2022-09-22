Injured LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

A few weeks after tearing his ACL, Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith has undergone surgery.

Smith left LSU’s opener against Florida State on the opening drive after injuring his knee while celebrating a stop. As is usually the case with ACL injuries, Smith will miss the remainder of the season.

His injury was a big blow to the Tigers’ defense, as LSU was expecting Smith to be one of the defensive linemen in the country. A former five-star recruit, he made an immediate impact as a true freshman last fall. He was supposed to anchor the interior of the defensive line.

Now, the Tigers will have to wait until 2023 to see if he can achieve his full potential.

His talent is off the charts, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be the same caliber player upon his return. Smith quote tweeted LSU’s schedule release on Tuesday, hinting at his eagerness to return to the field.

With Smith out, Mekhi Wingo has been elevated to a starting role at defensive tackle alongside veteran Jaquelin Roy.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.