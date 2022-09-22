ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Injured LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yExih_0i5zqVuL00

A few weeks after tearing his ACL, Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith has undergone surgery.

Smith left LSU’s opener against Florida State on the opening drive after injuring his knee while celebrating a stop. As is usually the case with ACL injuries, Smith will miss the remainder of the season.

His injury was a big blow to the Tigers’ defense, as LSU was expecting Smith to be one of the defensive linemen in the country. A former five-star recruit, he made an immediate impact as a true freshman last fall. He was supposed to anchor the interior of the defensive line.

Now, the Tigers will have to wait until 2023 to see if he can achieve his full potential.

His talent is off the charts, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be the same caliber player upon his return. Smith quote tweeted LSU’s schedule release on Tuesday, hinting at his eagerness to return to the field.

With Smith out, Mekhi Wingo has been elevated to a starting role at defensive tackle alongside veteran Jaquelin Roy.

List

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
albuquerquenews.net

LSU destroys New Mexico behind Armoni Goodwin, Noah Cain

Armoni Goodwin and Noah Cain rushed for two touchdowns each and host LSU held New Mexico to 88 yards and two first downs in a 38-0 nonconference victory Saturday night. Goodwin had just 24 yards but scored on 5-yard and 1-yard runs as the Tigers (3-1) took a 17-0 halftime lead. He left the game for good in the third quarter after sustaining a leg injury.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#Acl#Tigers#Florida State#Louisiana State
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Cold front to bring fall weather and push Ian east

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A much anticipated cold front will be moving through the area Monday. This front won’t bring big changes to Monday as it will remain above normal in terms of temperature. But, subsequent days will feel a whole lot more like early Fall!. The cold...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

Slow down, pay attention on the road during sugarcane harvest season

(09/23/22) NAPOLEONVILLE, La. — Sugarcane farmers have begun their harvest, and that means south Louisiana sugar mills have opened their gates to accept the first loads of this year’s crop. It also means highways are becoming busy with tractors and trucks hauling cane to be processed. LSU AgCenter...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy