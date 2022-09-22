ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fumbling Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s Suspension For A “Improper Intimate And Consensual Relationship” Has Twitter Wondering

By Team CASSIUS
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

A nother NBA coach has landed themselves in hot water– but it’s not what you think.

Late Wednesday night NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a big bomb on the world about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in the most vague way possible.

“ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination,” he tweeted.

The tweet’s ominous approach confused NBA Twitter because while they were aware he was in trouble, they didn’t know what he actually did. Rumors began to fly, but then sights narrowed when another NBA Insider, Shams Charania, revealed that it’s because Udoka had a romantic relationship with someone on the Boston Celtics staff, which breaks the team’s code.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell The Athletic. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct,” Charania tweeted.

That was all Twitter needed to run with the idea that Udoka cheated on actress Nia Long , who he began dating in 2010 and shares a son with. It is unclear if the two are still together.

See how Twitter is reacting to the shocking news below:

