First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]
It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend
This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
Nailed It: Car Plows into Nail Salon on Lemay on Friday Morning
Not the greatest of ways to get into a fall weekend, for sure, as one person was transported to the hospital on the morning of September 23, 2022. It had to be pretty scary for the driver, and for the staff which has just gotten the workday started at 9 a.m. that morning. it's not often that you see an entire car inside a place of business.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveaways
A popular grocery store chain in Wyoming will be hosting its grand re-opening event this week to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated store. There will be discounts, giveaways, and other prizes for customers. Read on to learn more.
Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County
Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
CBS Sports
BYU vs. Wyoming: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wyoming isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne
A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
