Laramie, WY

Laramie's Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]

It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
LARAMIE, WY
Scaramie Downtown is BACK

I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
LARAMIE, WY
City
Laramie, WY
Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend

This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
CHEYENNE, WY
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne

It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming's Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director

The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
LARAMIE, WY
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park

Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Sports

BYU vs. Wyoming: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Wyoming Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the BYU Cougars at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Wyoming isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
LARAMIE, WY
agdaily.com

Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming

In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library

The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne

A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming.

 https://y95country.com/

