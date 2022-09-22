Read full article on original website
Bengals vs. Jets first half
The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our open thread!
6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup. Winners:. Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection...
Bengals ground Jets 27-12 for first win of 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first win of the year and achieved revenge over the New York Jets with a 27-12 victory. Joe Burrow told reporters this week he would like to switch things up and take the ball first. He got his wish as the Bengals won the toss and put the ball in his hands. He did not disappoint.
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation
With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
5 Questions with the Enemy: MacGregor Wells of Gang Green Nation talks Bengals - Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to New York to face a tricky Jets team this Sunday. Last year provided a not-so-pleasant surprise, but is the same in store this week?. We had a chat with MacGregor Wells of Gang Green Nation to get a feel for things before Sunday’s kickoff.
NFLPA investigating Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa head injury
The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the undefeated Miami Dolphins Thursday. In what will be the team’s first primetime game of the season, they may be facing an opponent that doesn’t have their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa finished his Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and scored a 21-19...
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Jets
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is definitely not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals any bulletin-board material heading into Sunday’s contest. In fact, just the opposite. ‘’They’ve been on the wrong side of luck,’’ Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports recently. ‘’This team, they’re still...
Bengals Twitter reactions from beating the Jets in New York
The Cincinnati Bengals have finally won, and hopefully, for the rest of the season, the Super Bowl hangover is over. Behind a massive game from third-year quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati put away the Jets 27-12. Burrow ended the game with 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd was...
Tee Higgins robbed of an incredible TD due to a dumb NFL rule
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-2 following their 27-12 win over the New York Jets, a game Tee Higgins had a big game in that should have been even better if not for a very odd rule. In the first half, Higgins appeared to make an incredible touchdown grab that...
