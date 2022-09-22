ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup. Winners:. Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals ground Jets 27-12 for first win of 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals have their first win of the year and achieved revenge over the New York Jets with a 27-12 victory. Joe Burrow told reporters this week he would like to switch things up and take the ball first. He got his wish as the Bengals won the toss and put the ball in his hands. He did not disappoint.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation

With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
Cincy Jungle

NFLPA investigating Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa head injury

The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the undefeated Miami Dolphins Thursday. In what will be the team’s first primetime game of the season, they may be facing an opponent that doesn’t have their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa finished his Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and scored a 21-19...
Cincy Jungle

Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is definitely not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals any bulletin-board material heading into Sunday’s contest. In fact, just the opposite. ‘’They’ve been on the wrong side of luck,’’ Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports recently. ‘’This team, they’re still...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Twitter reactions from beating the Jets in New York

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally won, and hopefully, for the rest of the season, the Super Bowl hangover is over. Behind a massive game from third-year quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati put away the Jets 27-12. Burrow ended the game with 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd was...
