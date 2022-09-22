ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Florida, NY
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. “Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy