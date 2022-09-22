Read full article on original website
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump’s climate-skeptical head of the World Bank
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump's climate-skeptical head of the World Bank. The Biden administration has considered ousting World Bank President David Malpass over concerns of his “weak” stance on climate change, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One of his potential...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Trump focused on his connections with the wealthy over his political achievements when he discussed his term as president, Maggie Haberman wrote.
Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. “Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
