ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy