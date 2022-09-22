ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.

Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans

The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN

UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items

ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday. District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am on September 24th. A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:. Commercial grade kitchen supplies. Weights and weight room...
St. Cloud Norsemen Open Their Season At The MAC

ST. CLOUD -- Hockey returns to central Minnesota Friday. The St. Cloud Norsemen will open their season at home against the Austin Bruins. The team fell in the semifinal round of the playoffs last year, despite having a record-setting season. Head Coach Corey Millen says there is a buzz in...
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
