It's Week 4 of the high school football season, and teams in Wyoming are playing today and tomorrow across the state. This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
Wyoming prep football teams are through Week 4 of the 2022 season. Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record, then their overall record. Tied teams are listed in alphabetical order unless a head-to-head game can break a tie.
— BARNSDALL 52, CLAREMORE CHRISTIAN 0. Barnsdall improved to 4-1 by unleashing Hurricane Panther to blow away the Claremore crew. The game was called by halftime according to the 45-rule mercy rule in eight-man football action. Despite sitting its starters for a good chunk of the second quarter, Barnsdall still...
The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 4 action around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see any ...
Taylor Decker thought the Lions would go for it on 4th down instead of trying a field goal
Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is among the many who expected that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell would elect to go for it on 4th-and-4 late in the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s easy to see why Decker would think that after Campbell had gone for it five previous times on fourth down in the game, successfully converting four.
CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
