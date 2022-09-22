Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll
5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss
Oklahoma suffered their first loss on Saturday falling at home to Kansas State 41-34 to dip down to 3-1 on the season.
Two girls help Oklahoma high school football team avoid forfeit
WEWOKA, Okla. — Two high school senior girls helped their high school football team on Friday avoid forfeit, according to Wewoka Public School District. The school district said on social media that due to different reasons, their team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue Saturday honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 to 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started together in 1973. Lucious and Dewey were present at a ceremony near Memorial Stadium; Lee Roy died in 2011. Family members helped pull the cover off the statue. It’s the first statue of defensive players on the campus. The Heisman Park across the street from the stadium has statues of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield — all offensive players.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Mathis Brothers begins work on new store
Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
houmatimes.com
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
Photos: Dogs, cats seeking loving homes
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are searching for loving homes for more than a hundred adoptable animals.
kingwood.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
‘She didn’t see the curve’: Family recovering after serious accident in Grady County
A family is recovering just days after their car missed a curve and overturned in a ravine.
The Beach Boys Honor Oklahoma Co. Deputy Mark Johns At Concert
The Beach Boys and Dean Torrence from Jan and Dean honored Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy Mark Johns at a concert Saturday night. Deputy Johns received a standing ovation from the audience. All band members signed guitars that were raffled off to benefit Deputy Johns and the family of Sgt....
Comments / 0