Ada, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

5Clemson4-05 6Southern California4-06 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State at home and Texas lost to Texas Tech in Lubbock making the outgoing Big 12 powers a perfect 0-2 in the league they’re ready to leave. The Sooners’ 0-1 Big 12 start dropped them 10 spots to 16 and the Longhorns (now 2-2) got bounced all the way out of the ranking.
STILLWATER, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue Saturday honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 to 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started together in 1973. Lucious and Dewey were present at a ceremony near Memorial Stadium; Lee Roy died in 2011. Family members helped pull the cover off the statue. It’s the first statue of defensive players on the campus. The Heisman Park across the street from the stadium has statues of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield — all offensive players.
NORMAN, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Mathis Brothers begins work on new store

Construction recently started on a new business in Town Center Plaza. Mathis Brothers Furniture is opening a new furniture store in the former JC Penney building, 7127 SE 29th St. It will be the first of the company’s new concept called Mathis Home and will feature many of the products and brands found at their main store in west Oklahoma City.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
houmatimes.com

Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kingwood.com

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.

