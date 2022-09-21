Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
Your ultimate guide to Indonesia's Raja Ampat
Here's what you need to know to plan the perfect trip to Raja Ampat, Indonesia's biodiversity hot spot © zaferkizilkaya / Shutterstock. The 1500 islands, cays and shoals that make up Raja Ampat lie on prime real estate at the heart of the Coral Triangle, a biodiversity hot spot where the Pacific and Indian Oceans collide.
Italian island offering people 15,000 euros to move there
A stunning Italian island is offering people a hefty payout to simply move there. The island of Sardinia, located west of Italy, is known for its breathtaking beaches and crystal clear waters but is sadly suffering from a reduced population due to people relocating for work. In a bid to...
IFLScience
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
Why An American Tourist Was Fined For Eating Ice Cream In Rome
Eating on the go may not be a big deal in the United States, but in some countries like Japan, eating while walking is generally frowned upon. According to Lonely Planet, it's considered disrespectful to one's food in Japanese culture because you can't appreciate it while walking. But other countries take that philosophy even further. For instance, in Italy, eating, drinking, and loitering around areas designated as UNESCO heritage sites isn't just frowned upon, it is illegal. Fines can go as high as around $450 as they did for one American visitor in Rome, according to The Guardian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Noru Slams the Philippines Causing Evacuation, Suspensions of Classes and Government Work
Typhoon Noru (locally known as Typhoon Karding) unleashed heavy rains in the Philippines, causing evacuations and suspension of classes and government offices. According to CNN News, the Typhoon intensified from Saturday to Sunday, reaching the Philippines with 240 kilometers per hour maximum sustained winds. The Philippines is vulnerable to storms...
cntraveler.com
On Sardinia, the Magic of Heading Inland
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After a few days on Sardinia’s Cala Liberotto bay, which I spent stretched out on a lounge chair, dozing off to the sounds of the lapping waters of the Mediterranean, I was jolted out of my sun-induced stupor by a sudden urge: I wanted to go somewhere, see things.
msn.com
25 of the Most Beautiful Forests of the World
Slide 1 of 26: Some of the world's most beautiful natural wonders are the diverse eco-systems that we call forests. From trees to small plant life to bugs and the animals that make each forest their home, forests are some of the most biodiverse, mysterious and beautiful places on our planet. From Australian rainforests to a European forest known for being the setting of so many fairy tales, these forests are not only important as tourist attractions: they also play vital roles in regulating the health of our planet. Let's take a look at some of the most spectacular forests on this planet, which can all be enjoyed by travelers from around the world.
A local’s guide to Arcachon: France’s Atlantic coast gem
Everyone in Arcachon is proud of our magnificent covered food hall, an example of the Baltard style of architecture found in markets all over France, which was restored to its former glory 10 years ago. I’ve run my own oyster bar there for 22 years. Les Halles really comes alive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Glacier Collapses in Popular Tourist Spot
As beautiful as a glacier in Chile’s Queulat National Park is, it can be just as catastrophic as this group of tourists discovered. From behind the safety of a computer screen, it may not seem quite as impactful, but rest assured, the collapse of a giant glacier is nothing short of deadly if you’re unlucky enough to find yourself in its path.
ScienceBlog.com
New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals
Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
Asian coastal cities sinking fast: study
Sprawling coastal cities in South and Southeast Asia are sinking faster than elsewhere in the world, leaving tens of millions of people more vulnerable to rising sea levels, a new study says. More than one billion people will live in coastal cities at risk of rising sea levels by 2050, according to UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Comments / 0