Slide 1 of 26: Some of the world's most beautiful natural wonders are the diverse eco-systems that we call forests. From trees to small plant life to bugs and the animals that make each forest their home, forests are some of the most biodiverse, mysterious and beautiful places on our planet. From Australian rainforests to a European forest known for being the setting of so many fairy tales, these forests are not only important as tourist attractions: they also play vital roles in regulating the health of our planet. Let's take a look at some of the most spectacular forests on this planet, which can all be enjoyed by travelers from around the world.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO