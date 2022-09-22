Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected after landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian has rapidly intensified off Florida's coast, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Dry in Atlanta as ‘extremely dangerous’ Ian menaces the coast
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say.Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks, most of them concentrated in mining areas in the central part of the state. About 30 million tons of this slightly radioactive waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. “A major storm event like the one we are bracing for can inundate the facilities with more water than...
Influencers, Tiktokers under fire for staying in Florida evacuation zones and boasting about it online
As Florida prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian, social media users and tourists are under fire for ignoring evacuation orders and boasting about it online.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders with the storm on track to make landfall as a category 3 or category 4 hurricane on Wednesday.The US National Hurricane Centre has predicted that Ian could become a catastrophic category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130mph (209kph) before roaring ashore on Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon. Hurricane-force winds were expected in Florida well in advance of the storm’s eyewall moving...
