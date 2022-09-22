ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

US News and World Report

French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing

PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In Moldova, Thousands in New Call for Government's Resignation

CHISINAU (Reuters) -Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital on Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiralling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Tunisians Protest Against Poverty, High Prices and Food Shortages

TUNIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tunisians protested on Sunday night in the capital against poverty, high prices and the shortage of some foodstuff, escalating pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, as the country suffers an economic and political crisis. Tunisia is struggling to revive its public finances as discontent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#King Salman#Human Rights Commission#Saudi
US News and World Report

Tunisian Judge Jails 8 Police Union Members Over Protest

TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge has jailed eight members of a police union for harming public security and disobedience after clashes with police forces who tried break up their sit-in protest, a union official said on Friday. Tension has been growing between police unions and the Interior Ministry. The...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Fierce Battles Along Frontline, With Some 'Positive Results'

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv. "This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., UK, Australia Leaders: Progress Made in Australia Getting Nuclear-Powered Sub

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine. "We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists

FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Japan announced plans Thursday to relax tight COVID travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to return to the country. Independent tourists can begin traveling to Japan on Oct. 11. Some tour groups had already been allowed. The country will also end a cap on tourist numbers, as well as pandemic-era visa requirements, according to the Associated Press.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Professor, NASA Researcher Pleads Guilty in China Ties Case

HOUSTON (AP) — A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money. Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty to two counts — violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents...
HOUSTON, TX
US News and World Report

African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power

ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Family, Supporters Demand Justice in Alleged Murder of Indian Woman

LUCKNOW,India (Reuters) - Protesters in India's northern Uttarakhand state turned out on Sunday to demand an impartial probe into the alleged murder of a young woman who worked at a resort owned by the son of a former state minister, officials said on Sunday. Police found the body of 19-year-old...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Driver, Say He Tried to Ram Them

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian motorist in disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the latest casualty in a spate of violence. The Israeli military said the man had tried to ram them but his family said they believed he had...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iran's Guards Launch Artillery Attack on Militants in Iraqi Kurdistan

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian state television reported. "Headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists" based in northern Iraq were targeted by the Guards, state TV said, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Military Says Russian Drones Hit Military Objects in Odesa

(Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday. "As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay

Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia to Spend $600 Billion on Defence and Security by 2025 - Source

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is planning to spend a total of 34 trillion roubles ($600 billion) on national defence, security and law enforcement between 2022 and 2025 under its latest expenditure plan, a source familiar with finance ministry calculations told Reuters on Friday. Russia is engaged in a costly military...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

G7 Condemns Russia's 'Scam' Ukraine Referendums

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, condemned , saying it was an attempt by Moscow to create a "phony" pretext for changing the status of Ukrainian sovereign territory. "We will never recognise these referenda which appear to be step toward Russian annexation and...
POLITICS

