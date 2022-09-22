Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
US News and World Report
French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing
PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
US News and World Report
In Moldova, Thousands in New Call for Government's Resignation
CHISINAU (Reuters) -Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital on Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiralling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
US News and World Report
Tunisians Protest Against Poverty, High Prices and Food Shortages
TUNIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tunisians protested on Sunday night in the capital against poverty, high prices and the shortage of some foodstuff, escalating pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, as the country suffers an economic and political crisis. Tunisia is struggling to revive its public finances as discontent...
US News and World Report
Tunisian Judge Jails 8 Police Union Members Over Protest
TUNIS (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge has jailed eight members of a police union for harming public security and disobedience after clashes with police forces who tried break up their sit-in protest, a union official said on Friday. Tension has been growing between police unions and the Interior Ministry. The...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Fierce Battles Along Frontline, With Some 'Positive Results'
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv. "This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the...
US News and World Report
U.S., UK, Australia Leaders: Progress Made in Australia Getting Nuclear-Powered Sub
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia said in a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the AUKUS security pact that they have made "significant progress" towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine. "We are steadfast in our commitment to Australia acquiring this capability...
US News and World Report
Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists
FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Japan announced plans Thursday to relax tight COVID travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to return to the country. Independent tourists can begin traveling to Japan on Oct. 11. Some tour groups had already been allowed. The country will also end a cap on tourist numbers, as well as pandemic-era visa requirements, according to the Associated Press.
US News and World Report
Professor, NASA Researcher Pleads Guilty in China Ties Case
HOUSTON (AP) — A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money. Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty to two counts — violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents...
US News and World Report
African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power
ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
US News and World Report
N.Korea May Be Preparing to Test Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile, S.Korea Military Says -Yonhap
(Reuters) - South Korea's military has detected signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, days before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The military detected preparations this week in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea,...
US News and World Report
Family, Supporters Demand Justice in Alleged Murder of Indian Woman
LUCKNOW,India (Reuters) - Protesters in India's northern Uttarakhand state turned out on Sunday to demand an impartial probe into the alleged murder of a young woman who worked at a resort owned by the son of a former state minister, officials said on Sunday. Police found the body of 19-year-old...
US News and World Report
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Driver, Say He Tried to Ram Them
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian motorist in disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the latest casualty in a spate of violence. The Israeli military said the man had tried to ram them but his family said they believed he had...
US News and World Report
Iran's Guards Launch Artillery Attack on Militants in Iraqi Kurdistan
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian state television reported. "Headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists" based in northern Iraq were targeted by the Guards, state TV said, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Military Says Russian Drones Hit Military Objects in Odesa
(Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday. "As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the...
US senators refuse to let killing of Shireen Abu Akleh drop with Israel
Israel has declared the case closed. The US state department has done its best to duck difficult questions. But leading members of the US Congress are refusing to drop demands for a proper accounting of the death of the Palestinian American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, four months ago. The longest-serving...
Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay
Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
US News and World Report
Russia to Spend $600 Billion on Defence and Security by 2025 - Source
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is planning to spend a total of 34 trillion roubles ($600 billion) on national defence, security and law enforcement between 2022 and 2025 under its latest expenditure plan, a source familiar with finance ministry calculations told Reuters on Friday. Russia is engaged in a costly military...
US News and World Report
G7 Condemns Russia's 'Scam' Ukraine Referendums
BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, condemned , saying it was an attempt by Moscow to create a "phony" pretext for changing the status of Ukrainian sovereign territory. "We will never recognise these referenda which appear to be step toward Russian annexation and...
