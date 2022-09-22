ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where are the Commanders in the latest USA TODAY NFL power rankings?

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
Where are the Washington Commanders in the new USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings?

After last week’s season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Commanders moved up to No. 19. Despite an impressive start to the season, the jury was clearly still out on Washington.

In Week 2, fell behind 22-0 to the Detroit Lions at halftime before falling 36-27.

So how far did the Commanders fall?

21. Commanders (19): Solid start for QB Carson Wentz, who leads the NFC in passing yards (650) and TDs (7).

What more can you say?

While Wentz has gotten off to a fast start, the leaguewide perception of him remains unchanged. Wentz is a lot like Washington as a team; regardless of how well the team plays, no one fully buys in.

There are reasons to believe the Commanders’ offense will be a team strength all season. It’s the defense, however, that will continue to bring Washington down.

