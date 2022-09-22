Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYCJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule with an exhibition game against the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+ with a radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
NHL
Blue Jackets to face Penguins twice on Sunday
Gaudreau, Laine to play in Nationwide Arena after Columbus plays a road game in the afternoon. Columbus will play its first two exhibition games of the season Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Nationwide Arena opener at 7 p.m. after taking on the division rival in the Steel City at 1 p.m.
NHL
HUBERDEAU TALLIES
Forward scores first for Flames in 4-0 victory over Canucks. The ovation that newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got when they were announced as part of the starting lineup Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome was loud. The only thing louder on the night? When Huberdeau scored his first...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 23.09.22
MacKenzie Weegar is settling in quickly with his new club. As MacKenzie Weegar entered his first scrum as a member of the Flames, the shock was apparent on his face. "I thought it was already playoffs," he joked, referring to the 20-odd members of the media waiting to talk to him after his second practice during training camp.
NHL
'BIG YEAR FOR MYSELF'
Mackey focused on making Flames and showing everyone he can succeed at NHL level. As with everything in life, it can be easy to focus on the negatives. Much, much too easy, in fact. It's human nature to see the obstacles in the way when you're trying to reach a...
NHL
STONE COLD FINISH
VANCOUVER - Talk about kicking things off on the right note. Getting the earlier start of the Flames' split-squad games against the Canucks, the BC-bound roster came out with plenty of fire in Rogers Arena and left with a 3-2 overtime victory over their divisional foes. Michael Stone scored the...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
Big names push Blue Jackets to win over Pens in exhibition game
Gaudreau notches three points in Nationwide debut, four CBJ players score in victory. The Blue Jackets completed a busy day with a 5-1 win against the Penguins at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. After a bit of a slow start in Johnny Gaudreau's CBJ debut, the...
NHL
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
NHL
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Forward scores first for Flames in 4-0 victory over Canucks. The ovation that newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got when they were announced as part of the starting lineup Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome was loud. The only...
NHL
Devils to Scrimmage on Day Two of Camp | NOTEBOOK
After the first day of training camp where all three groups of players took part in an hour-long practice session, the schedule will look a bit different on Friday. Today will be the first of three scrimmages the Devils will take part in, with Groups B and C going head to head at 10:50 a.m. The scrimmage will be live-streamed on Devils' social media platforms.
NHL
Crosby, Penguins feel Stanley Cup window still open entering season
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby isn't interested in a fairy tale ending for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, the captain wants to get back to basics after fellow center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang signed new contracts this offseason. "It's not about, necessarily, the Cinderella story," Crosby said at training...
NHL
Romanov Making Positive Impression on Islanders
Alexander Romanov endearing himself to new teammates through work ethic and animated personality. Alexander Romanov may be a new face at Islanders Training Camp, but he's a familiar face to Ilya Sorokin. On Friday afternoon that face was smirking and hovering around Sorokin during the goalie's media availability. The gregarious...
NHL
Northwell Health Sponsors New York Islanders' Practice Jerseys
Northwell named the team's practice jersey sponsor. Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, and the New York Islanders Hockey Club today announced a deepening of their already extensive decades-long relationship by naming Northwell the team's practice jersey sponsor. As the Islanders kick off their...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Wood recovered from injury, healthy for Devils
Jarry has contract talks with Penguins; McCabe unlikely to be ready for Blackhawks opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New Jersey Devils. Miles Wood is healthy and recovered from...
NHL
Quinn's 'clutch' goal forces OT in Sabres' preseason win over Caps
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Don Granato could see that Jack Quinn wanted the puck on his stick as the Sabres pushed to erase a one-goal deficit during the final minute of their preseason opener on Sunday. "As pressure mounts, you see body language from player to player," Granato said. "Some are...
NHL
'Clerks III' filmmaker Smith talks being Devils fan in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Kevin Smith is a busy man these days, but when the New Jersey Devils call, priorities change quickly. The acclaimed filmmaker had scheduled a week in New York and New Jersey to promote his latest film, "Clerks III," and attend to some of his other businesses. But when his home state hockey team asked if he had some time to tape some promotional videos, it was an instant yes.
