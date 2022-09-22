After the first day of training camp where all three groups of players took part in an hour-long practice session, the schedule will look a bit different on Friday. Today will be the first of three scrimmages the Devils will take part in, with Groups B and C going head to head at 10:50 a.m. The scrimmage will be live-streamed on Devils' social media platforms.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO