Henry County Daily Herald
California's wildfire activity is running below average this year. But experts warn it's not over
Wildfire activity in California has been notably low this year, experts tell CNN, particularly compared to 2020 and 2021 when devastating wildfires erupted across the state and burned millions of acres by the time summer ended. California has had several severe fires this year, including the Mosquito Fire, which continues...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a...
Henry County Daily Herald
At least 40 people injured or ill from Oregon's Cedar Creek Fire, officials say
At least 40 people have reported injuries or illnesses related to Oregon's Cedar Creek fire, officials say. The fire has burned for almost two months. All of the injuries so far appear to be non life-threatening, Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer, told CNN in an email.
