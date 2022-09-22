Read full article on original website
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
The Most Popular Hairstyles in Montana: See If Your ‘Do Made The Cut
I'm not ashamed to admit I've always been a "hair" guy. It all started in the 6th grade when I demanded to be taken to the barbershop to get spikes, and my parents reluctantly agreed. Then as the emo/pop punk style became mainstream, I moved on with the times. Yes, I had the flippy bangs in my eyes WITH the spikes in the back, and it sounds silly, but I got many, many positive comments about it on my Myspace profile... those were the days. Now I've got a mohawk just to prove I'm more punk rawk than the other guys at The Dark Horse Bar, what a thrill. Hair is awesome, just ask lions. Actually, it's probably best you leave lions alone, instead, consult Judges 16:20 from The Bible.
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
Beat the Montana Snow Zone? Put Your Abode in Readiness Mode!
Both the National Weather Service and Farmers Almanac say we can expect a good ol’ Montana winter. I already have some indication before those pronouncements just by following the trail of Dog hair in my house. Looks like the poor thing has mange and exploded in a ball of shedding fur. It’s been told you can pick up natural signs of change by looking for Ants walking in a line instead of just wandering around and Spiders coming indoors. Mine are weird and do those things all the time- so I’m outta luck there.
National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana
Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
Nikki Delventhal Features Glacier National Park in Montana
One of the most unusual lifestyle vloggers on YouTube has made her way through the State of Montana and took a trip to Glacier National Park, featuring it on her travel channel. Nikki Delventhal uploaded her trip through the park on September 16th. Nikki is a former Miss Connecticut contestant,...
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Where Does Montana Rank for Angry and Confrontational Drivers?
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 93, you can understand the saying "pray for me I drive 93." The commuter traffic on this highway can create a chaotic scene that is something straight out of the movie "Days of Thunder." Remember that movie with Tom Cruise that features the line "rubbing is racing?" Maybe that is why most that commute from the Bitterroot Valley call the 5'oclock traffic the "Bitterroot 500."
The Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 Is In Montana. No Surprise
Montana is chock-full of isolated towns, and we like it that way. But did you know that Montana has the most Isolated town in the lower 48 states?. I remember taking road trips as a kid. You could go hours without hitting another town or gas station, and still be inside Montana. You'd get into Eastern Montana and pray you have enough gas to get another hundred miles or you were gonna be stranded. To me, that was normal. Dude, it takes between 6-8 hours to drive across the whole state (5.5 if you're K.C). Well, come to find out there is a town in Montana that is the "Most Isolated Town In The Lower 48 States"
See These Weekend Events Before Montana WX Chases You Indoors!
It's starting to get late in the game for outdoor events in Montana if your not counting Football games or Ice Fishing. Fall is a great time to enjoy Big Sky Country when we get a decent few days! But you can't always count on when the weather is going to flip and put a halt to all the outdoor events and run us indoors for the season. So here are a few ideas for us to shake off the "I didn't do ANYTHING this summer" dribble and check out these weekend events around the state, and take a quick trip before the Montana weather shuts you down.
Honk the Air Horn! Montana Celebrates Truckers Appreciation Week!
Better late than never! I didn’t want to miss mentioning that we just celebrated National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week. It was September 11th - 17th, but technically I've celebrated almost every day with the products I use, the fuel I need to get to work, and just about everything else.
Is It Illegal To Film In Glacier National Park, Even With Your Smartphone?
You pull up Going To The Sun Road, ready for your trip into "The Crown Jewel Of The Continent" ready to hike, fish, or just experience the awe-inspiring beauty of Glacier National Park. And you catch one of about a million perfect opportunities to document the experience for your socials; be it Instagram, YouTube or Twitter. You take it.
Out of State Luxury Company Aims to Develop Holland Lake Resort
Now, let us not begin this with a bunch of "go back to where you came from" talk. It is clear that Montana has been found and people are taking advantage of the opportunities available in the state. There is no surprise that companies are looking at Montana as an investment. Which, in the long run, doesn't suck for our economy. But, this progress and funneling of money into the state could begin to take a toll on some of the natural beauty we long-time residents of the state sometimes take for granted.
YouTuber Gives Insulting But Brutally Honest Perspective of Montana
Is Montana just a giant state filled with drunk white people? YouTuber Nick Johnson thinks so. At least that was his first impression of the Treasure State. Just a state full of drunks, hunters, the occasional cluster of bratty millennials, and a handful of native Americans. Oh, and lots of critters.
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Montana Deer Spotted with Colored Ear Tags – What Does It Mean?
The first big game hunting season for Fall 2022 is underway here in Montana. Archery season is in full swing, and many Montanans are taking to the field in hopes of harvesting dinner with a sharp stick and string. Soon even more Montanans will be carrying their rifles in search of food. The annual harvest of one of Montana's most cherished resources is what makes Montana great.
Montana May Have the Biggest Pumpkin Spice Cravings in the US
The crisp fall mornings and cool evenings have gotten people transforming into "fall mode" faster than the leaves can change color. Something about the brisk cool mornings make people clamor for anything that reminds them of fall. For most that is the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte. But, it doesn't stop at just lattes. Budweiser has recently released a pumpkin spice-flavored hard seltzer. There is a new pumpkin spice vodka being released this fall, and Kit Kat is releasing a pumpkin spice miniature pie.
Scots Musician of the Year is Coming to the Bitterroot Valley
Western Montana is very lucky to have world class musicians come through our area on the regular, rock bands, punk bands, country artists and Celtic bands. Celtic bands? For the past two decades I have been very lucky to be a part of a group of musicians that have had the opportunity to open for some amazing Celtic bands and musicians here in Montana. Being a part of the Celtic Dragon Pipe band, a local bagpipe band, that focusses on tradition Celtic music, we have had a chance to open for the Red Hot Chili Pipers, as well as Gaelic Storm and others. So when we get word that an amazing musician is coming to Western Montana to put on a performance that you should see I will let you know. The Bitterroot Celtic Society in partnership with the Bitterroot Performing arts Council is proud to welcome to Montana Iona Fyfe.
