Las Vegas, NM

ladailypost.com

New Mexico Higher Education Department Invests $110.5 Million For Teacher Education, Nursing, And Social Work

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) announced that it has awarded $110.5 million in faculty endowment funds to 13 colleges and universities across New Mexico to recruit and retain faculty and put other supports in place to increase the number of teachers, nurses and social workers graduating and entering the workforce in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com

NMDWS Releases New Mexico Labor Market Information

New Mexico Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has released the August 2022 Labor Market Information. The New Mexico Labor Market Review (LMR) presents the most up-to-date labor market highlights and happenings. The LMR is produced and published monthly and includes data. on the labor force, jobs and unemployment for the state and...
ladailypost.com

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Breaks Ground On 32 Room Long-Term Care Facility In Springer

SPRINGER — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham broke ground Friday on a new long-term care facility in Springer made possible through $15 million from her capital outlay. The new facility, the only one in the county, will feature 32 private rooms, overnight guest accommodations, a recreation area, family room, chapel, hair salon and exterior gardens with walking paths.
