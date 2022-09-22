Much was made about how the Red Sox were going to attack Aaron Judge in this series, and while it didn’t materialize in the first game Rich Hill and company did give him some opportunities to play out his at-bats. Judge wasn’t able to get the better of them for once, earning a single in his last at-bat of the night but otherwise staying quiet, but fortunately the rest of the offense was alive and did enough to secure the win. The team is quietly on a roll again, winning five straight and 13 of 19 in September after their truly terrible August — perhaps peaking at just the right time to enter the postseason red-hot again.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO