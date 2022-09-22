ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4: Bats overcome homer-happy Cole

The wait for 61 goes on, but we sure as heck will take the win. The Yankees’ offense recovered from another Gerrit Cole meltdown, grinding out five runs with key contributions from the bottom of the lineup while Jonathan Loáisiga led the bullpen with two innings to secure a narrow 5-4 victory.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Domingo Germán vs. Nick Pivetta

This series has been closer than I think we’d all like for a first-place team taking on a last-place team, but after back-to-back 5-4 wins over the Red Sox, the Yankees can lock down a series win in this four-game set today. The Sox have clearly taken these games seriously as they attempt to play postseason spoiler, so expect more of that today.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/25/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Zack Britton had an ugly return to the mound on Saturday, walking three and being charged with a run, but ultimately this was an appearance about process, not results. His velocity was up compared to his Triple-A rehab outing, and the lefty seemed optimistic he’ll be able to refine his command in time to be a weapon come October.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Red Sox 0: Sweep secured behind Nestor’s rain-shortened shutout

Fans came to the ballpark on Sunday night in the Bronx hoping to see Aaron Judge hit No. 61 and more as this homestand concluded. After Boston kept him in check over the first six inning, impressive thunderstorms intervened, and after a 90-minute delay, the game was called. Judge might not have homered in any of the four games against the Red Sox, but the Yankees completed a four-game sweep anyway with Nestor Cortes providing the highlights in a 2-0 shutout for the finale.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

For Yankees fans, Aaron Judge’s 2022 season is bigger than winning the Triple Crown

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the year, history will remember the 2022 season as the year of Aaron Judge. Much was said about the extension offer, the Yankees’ superstar declined before the season, and the gamble he was placing on himself. That type of pressure could’ve derailed a lot of players’ seasons.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/24/22

Much was made about how the Red Sox were going to attack Aaron Judge in this series, and while it didn’t materialize in the first game Rich Hill and company did give him some opportunities to play out his at-bats. Judge wasn’t able to get the better of them for once, earning a single in his last at-bat of the night but otherwise staying quiet, but fortunately the rest of the offense was alive and did enough to secure the win. The team is quietly on a roll again, winning five straight and 13 of 19 in September after their truly terrible August — perhaps peaking at just the right time to enter the postseason red-hot again.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Rivalry Roundup: Astros reach 100 wins, Jays best Rays

The Yankees won their sixth straight game and third straight against Boston, pushing their archrivals to just a game away from getting mathematically eliminated from the postseason. That’s a nice little bonus for them, but the Yankees’ goals are mainly to wrap up the division and get healthy — the rest of the field can fight for the scraps. Speaking of, the Wild Card hunt is still cutthroat, and yesterday had several narrow results that swung in some teams’ favor:
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Judge’s funniest splits of the 2022 season

It’s hard to come up with new descriptors of just how good Aaron Judge’s 2022 season has been. He’s hit 60 home runs, and is closing in on Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single season record. However, his incredible season goes well beyond that. Judge...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Nestor Cortes vs. Brayan Bello

ESPN was surely hoping that this late-season Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup would have bigger postseason ramifications when they put it on the schedule. Although a win would get the Yankees tantalizing close to clinching the AL East, today’s game still feels mostly about watching to see if Aaron Judge will get his 61st home run — if the Sox pitchers will throw him strikes, that is. Luckily for the ol’ worldwide leader, that’s still a solid pull for a national audience.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Scranton gets one-hit, Somerset drops Game One

2B Chris Owings 0-3 1B Ronald Guzmán 0-2, BB. Anthony Banda 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (loss) Virtually nothing highlight worthy for the RailRiders tonight. Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-5 vs. Erie SeaWolves (Erie leads EAS Championship Series 1-0) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 4...
SCRANTON, PA
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 149

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 149:
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Famous names, old friends salute Judge’s 60th homer

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: AL East crown inches closer with Jays loss

The Yankees continued their resurgent September and march toward the AL East crown last night with a 5-4 victory keyed by Aaron Hicks, Jose Trevino, and Jonathan Loáisiga. No, it did not have any Aaron Judge heroics, but that’s okay! A win is a win, and it’s also probably a win for our collective psyches that No. 61 didn’t come on Apple TV+.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Giancarlo Stanton’s challenging 2022 season, and reason for hope

The Yankees had a number of questions to answer entering 2022. It was hard to predict just what the Yankees would get out of starting pitchers like Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes. They had apparent holes at shortstop, catcher, and center field, and a number of veterans, such as DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres, coming off down 2021 campaigns.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 7, Red Sox 5: No 61, but the magic number is three

Well, it didn’t come today either. Aaron Judge actually saw more pitches in the zone today than it feels like he had in a while, he had an at-bat stolen by a terrible umpire call, but at the end, he finished the game still on 60 home runs. However, that was pretty much the worst news of the day, as Domingo Germán did his job, three Yankees went deep, and New York topped the Red Sox 7-5.
BOSTON, MA

