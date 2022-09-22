Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Higher Education Department Invests $110.5 Million For Teacher Education, Nursing, And Social Work
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) announced that it has awarded $110.5 million in faculty endowment funds to 13 colleges and universities across New Mexico to recruit and retain faculty and put other supports in place to increase the number of teachers, nurses and social workers graduating and entering the workforce in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
Heinrich: Get Outside On Public Lands Day
Today is National Public Lands Day, a great time to visit one of New Mexico’s incredible national parks, monuments, forests, and wilderness areas—most have waived their entrance fees to mark the occasion. The outdoors has always been at the center of my life. When other kids were playing...
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Breaks Ground On 32 Room Long-Term Care Facility In Springer
SPRINGER — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham broke ground Friday on a new long-term care facility in Springer made possible through $15 million from her capital outlay. The new facility, the only one in the county, will feature 32 private rooms, overnight guest accommodations, a recreation area, family room, chapel, hair salon and exterior gardens with walking paths.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico Opening Show At Fuller Lodge Art Center
Scene from the Opening of the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico (PAPNM) Show Saturday at Fuller Lodge Art Center celebrates painting outdoors. The show continues through Oct. 8. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Each artist produced a ‘Tiny Treasure’ painting in a box on sale for $25 each. Photo...
Comments / 0