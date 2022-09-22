Read full article on original website
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
Daily Postcard: Season For Rose Gardens Winds Down
Daily Postcard: The season for roses is winding down in a garden along Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Volunteer muralists hoping to bring positive message to Albuquerque
A group of volunteers used the side of an ABQ business to paint a mural.
Celebration Of Life For Danny Katzman Oct. 1, 2022
A reminder to the friends and family of Danny Katzman … A celebration of life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op at 163 Central Park Square. Please visit www.riverafamilyfuneral home.com to see Danny’s obituary and take the opportunity to leave messages,...
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter
The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend
With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
Cleanup underway in preparation for Balloon Fiesta 2022
The city is cleaning up for Balloon Fiesta, but they also want the public to do their best to keep the community clean too.
Families explore Albuquerque through scavenger hunt
If you missed this event, have no fear! Another one is on the way.
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this ‘trashy’ city for Balloon Fiesta
(Michaela Helean/Observer) Paseo del Norte, the whole length, is dirty, trashy, with the shoulders of the road covered with old mattresses, wood scraps, car parts, needles — Bob Dean. COMPANY’S COMIN’, LET’S CLEAN UP: As the State Fair leaves New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta enters Albuquerque, Bob Dean...
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing
The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation...
