Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.0, Monoblok 6.5 putters

By David Dusek
 3 days ago
Photo from Scotty Cameron/Titleist

Gear: Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.0, Monoblok 6.5 putters

Price: $650 each

Specs: Milled 303 stainless steel with 6061 aluminum sole plate and steel weight screws

Available: Oct. 7

Who It’s For: Golfers with deep pockets who look to a mallet putter that enhances feel but also is forgiving on off-center hits.

The Skinny: Milled from one block of solid steel, both Monoblok putters feature a semi-circular shape and perimeter weighting to maximize feel while also increasing the moment of inertia and stability on mis-hits

The Deep Dive: The Scotty Cameron GoLo putters from the early and mid-2010s were updated several times and available in sizes ranging from the compact GoLo 3 to the extra large GoLo 7, with the GoLo 5 sitting in the middle. They had a flowing, semi-circular shape, and the larger models featured perimeter weighting that made the heads more stable than golfers might expect on off-center hits.

With the release of Monoblok 6.0 and Monoblok 6.5, Cameron is returning to the familiar shape and trying to offer players a pair of putters that deliver outstanding feel and touch on the greens and better performance on putts hit outside the sweet spot.

The Monoblok 6.5 is milled from a solid piece of 303 stainless steel. (Titleist)

As the name implies, each of the Monoblok putters starts as one block of 303 stainless steel. The block is positioned in a milling machine, and a computer controls a fast-spinning bit that passes back and forth over the metal, shaving off tiny ribbons of material until Cameron’s desired shape is produced. Milling putters this way improves quality control and ensures the same shapes are produced every time.

The faces of the Monoblok 6.0 and Monoblok 6.5 are also milled to help create a sound and feel that Cameron thinks will be pleasing to many golfers.

A large portion of the sole of the club is removed during the milling process, then covered with a 6061 aluminum plate. The aluminum weighs significantly less than the steel that was in the head, so more of the overall weight naturally shifts to the perimeter, which boosts the moment of inertia for more stability. There are also weights in the heel and toe area that can be changed by custom fitters to increase or decrease the Monoblok 6.0 and Monoblok 6.5’s swing weight based on the club’s length and the golfer’s preferences.

The face-balanced Monoblok 6.0 has a curved neck and single alignment line. (Titleist)

While both clubs feature a single black alignment line in the cavity of the head, the neck and hosels are different. The Monoblok 6.0 has a mid-bend shaft and is nearly face-balanced, so it should appeal to golfers who make a straight-back, straight-through putting stroke. The Monoblok 6.5 has a short, curved neck that creates more toe hang, so it is better suited to golfers who like arc in their putting stroke.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

