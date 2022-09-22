Read full article on original website
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Watch This Black Cat Fetch Like a Dog, Colorado Cat Has Tricks
Playing fetch may seem like something that's for dogs only, but there's a Colorado cat that would like to challenge that notion. Meet Lokie, a 1-year-old black cat that lives south of Denver. Watch how happy he is to fetch the small ball his human throws down the driveway for him.
Colorado Breakdance School Gets its Own Holiday
As time goes on, it seems that there become more and more options as far as schooling goes for young students and one very unique school in Colorado just got its own holiday. The school that was just given its own day is known as the School of Breaking, a school that specializes in teaching hip-hop and breakdancing to students of a variety of ages.
