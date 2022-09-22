Read full article on original website
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Fairfield Sun Times
Glendive PD asking for help in locating 15-year-old last seen Thursday
GLENDIVE, Mont. - The Glendive Police Department is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl. Teryn Grob was last seen on Thursday by her peers at the Dawson County High School and did not return home that day. At this time there is no description of what Teryn was...
