NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
Kentucky Parole Board votes to have Paducah school shooter serve out life sentence
The Kentucky Parole Board on Monday denied parole to Michael Carneal, a man serving a life sentence for killing three students in a school shooting in 1997 when he was 14 years old. The ruling by the full parole board to have Carneal serve out his sentence comes after a...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Gov. Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, currently a Category 3 hurricane expected to hit the state on Friday. The state of emergency will take effect on at 7 a.m. Thursday in preparation for expected...
Florida, South Carolina, others moving games due to Hurricane Ian
The threat of Hurricane Ian caused several sporting events from Florida to South Carolina to make new plans Tuesday. South Carolina moved up its Week 5 college football game against visiting South Carolina State from Saturday at noon ET to Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way toward Florida as officials warn residents to get out now
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm early Wednesday morning as it churned toward Florida, where millions are being warned of catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge. Ian was whipping sustained winds of 140 mph and is projected to approach the west coast of Florida Wednesday morning and...
