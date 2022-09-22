The Southern Food & Beverage Museum held a mouth-watering event highlighting the work of author Melissa Clark. As she showed off her kitchen skills, Melissa told the tale of how she started cooking more simple, yet delicious one-pan or pot dinners during the pandemic because she found herself doing so much clean up from cooking every day. Her brand new cookbook Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals is full of amazing meals that are quick and fresh with just a few ingredients so that the true flavor of the food really shines through.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO