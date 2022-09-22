Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Kings of Brass wins Red Bull's Street Kings 2022 brass band competition
Kings of Brass was the first band to step out and the last band standing at the Red Bull Street Kings competition on Saturday. After four rounds of playing — including a curve ball encore round requested by the judges — host Downtown Lesli Brown presented a trophy to the 8-member brass band, making them the first winners of the competition since 2013.
WDSU
Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — TheNational Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fried chicken lovers will fill New Orleans Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 1 and 2. More than 30 restaurants will offer tasty treats. There will also be live music performances and...
whereyat.com
Art Experience: Time Before Death
New Orleans is home to a handful of voodoo, vampire, and witchcraft shops, but there have only been a few goth-punk shops (Roadkill, Dark Matter, and NO Rules) in the city, until now. Enter a Time Before Death. Initially I found Time Before Death on Instagram. When I first viewed...
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
whereyat.com
Beignet Fest Returns to City Park
How sweet it is! Beignet Fest returned to City Park where hungry revelers descended to taste the best and most interesting beignets ever made. Savory sausage, honey pecans, fried chicken... there were beignets for every taste. Loretta's Authentic Pralines probably had the longest line, but The Vintage was not far behind. For those of drinking age, the cold Abita Strawberry Lager and Purple Haze were the perfect drinks to wash down all that dough.
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
whereyat.com
Melissa Clark Shares One-Pan Wonders at SoFab
The Southern Food & Beverage Museum held a mouth-watering event highlighting the work of author Melissa Clark. As she showed off her kitchen skills, Melissa told the tale of how she started cooking more simple, yet delicious one-pan or pot dinners during the pandemic because she found herself doing so much clean up from cooking every day. Her brand new cookbook Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals is full of amazing meals that are quick and fresh with just a few ingredients so that the true flavor of the food really shines through.
wanderingwheatleys.com
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)
There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
neworleanslocal.com
The Topcats Return to the Catfish Festival
The Topcats open their Fall Festival Season at the St. Angela Merici Catfish Festival, 835 Melody Dr. Metairie, LA 70002 on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7pm. The band has been rockin’ St. Angela for a long time now, but this is their first time back since the beginning of Covid. They always look forward the helping the kids of St. Angela while providing a great party for everyone.
theneworleanstribune.com
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Bob Dean could soon lose control over his affairs, Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels and the expansion of an Uptown restaurant. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Embattled nursing home owner Bob Dean could soon lose control over...
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
Harvest Food Bank partners with Winn Dixie for National Hunger Action Day
NEW ORLEANS — Some families beat the sunrise and lined up in the dark at the Christian Fellowship Family Worship Center in Violet. Second Harvest Food Bank partnered up with the church, Winn Dixie, and Southeastern Grocers for the 5th annual National Hunger Action Day food giveaway. Jay Vise,...
Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns
With many of Betsy's employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.
irvineweekly.com
Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use
New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
NOLA.com
UNO marching forward with campaign to add football: 'It could be transformational'
Tim Duncan has a bold vision for the University of New Orleans. He sees a day in the near future when thousands of students and fans commune in an open-air, on-campus stadium along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain to watch the Privateers play Division I football. UNO’s fourth-year athletic director...
Mid-City diner says crime is driving away customers, employees
NEW ORLEANS — Betsy’s Pancake House is as New Orleans as the streetcar that runs in front it. The restaurant has been serving breakfast and lunch at Canal and South Dorgenois for more than 35 years. “It’s a great place to eat breakfast and very, very affordable and...
NOLA.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
