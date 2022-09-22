Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Evolving offense takes some weight off Sean Clifford's shoulders. That's a good thing.
It’s no longer Sean Clifford or bust for the Penn State offense, and that’s a good thing after another uneven effort from the 6th-year senior. The 24-year-old 4th-year starter staked the Lions to a 14-0 lead against visiting Central Michigan on Saturday, then managed the offense just well enough to let his teammates take care of business.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin praises early work and success of freshman RB Kaytron Allen
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen lived up to his 4-star recruiting hype on Saturday with another stellar game. Allen rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, helping to boost a run game that struggled in the first half against Central Michigan. For Penn State head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State Board of Trustees approves alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium
The Penn State Board of Trustees made a big decision on Friday. The school will allow for alcohol to be sold at Beaver Stadium per a press release from the school. The date that it will first be sold has not been approved just yet, and is still being finalized. There is a catch for students, though. Alcohol will not be sold in areas near the student section. Alcohol sales will also stop after the third quarter during football games.
