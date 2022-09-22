The Penn State Board of Trustees made a big decision on Friday. The school will allow for alcohol to be sold at Beaver Stadium per a press release from the school. The date that it will first be sold has not been approved just yet, and is still being finalized. There is a catch for students, though. Alcohol will not be sold in areas near the student section. Alcohol sales will also stop after the third quarter during football games.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO