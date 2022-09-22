Brightspeed announced details for its planned fiber optics network build in the state of Indiana. By the end of 2023, the company will deliver over 50,000 new fiber passings in portions of 20 counties during the first phase of construction in the state. Brightspeed plans an additional 70,000 fiber passings in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of more than 120,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Indiana footprint.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO