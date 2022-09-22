Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
ksl.com
Gephardt helps Utah traveler after she was bumped from flight
SALT LAKE CITY — It is a frustrating fact of air travel: getting bumped. But for a Farmington woman who contacted the KSL Investigators, it was especially expensive since she had paid hundreds of dollars extra for comfort coming home from overseas. Shauna Lund's recent tour of Israel was...
ksl.com
Utah raises Great Salt Lake berm in effort to stop salinity levels from harming ecosystem
OGDEN — Utah land managers said Thursday they've recently raised a berm underneath the railroad causeway that stretches across the Great Salt Lake in an effort to thwart rising salinity levels that threaten the health of the lake. A team with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State...
ksl.com
6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
Comments / 0