Mississippi State

ksl.com

Gephardt helps Utah traveler after she was bumped from flight

SALT LAKE CITY — It is a frustrating fact of air travel: getting bumped. But for a Farmington woman who contacted the KSL Investigators, it was especially expensive since she had paid hundreds of dollars extra for comfort coming home from overseas. Shauna Lund's recent tour of Israel was...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
UTAH STATE

