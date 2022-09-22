Success didn't come overnight for INXS. Since its formation in 1977, the band had slowly but surely developed a following in its native Australia. Their third album, 1982's Shabooh Shoobah, was their first to be released worldwide, even making it to No. 46 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Two years later, The Swing hovered around the same chart position: No. 52. Another year later, with 1985's Listen Like Thieves, they landed much closer to the top at No. 11. For an eclectic group out of Sydney, this level of international success was impressive. "We set out to try and get one gig," singer Michael Hutchence joked in 1988. Cracking the Top 10 was the next step.

