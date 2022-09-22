Read full article on original website
What Are Foo Fighters Planning for the LA Taylor Hawkins Concert?
Foo Fighters pulled off an incredible feat on Sept. 3, delivering an event for the ages at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London that honored their late drummer. Now, the band – and, more specifically, its leader Dave Grohl – face an even bigger challenge: finding a way to meet or exceed London’s triumph at the second event on Sept. 27 at Los Angeles' Forum.
Ozzy Osbourne Says ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Ozzy Osbourne has his expressed disappointment in Black Sabbath’s final album, 13. “To be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Stereogum. “Although Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing. It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period. Though Geezer [Butler] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”
Sammy Hagar’s Producer Talked Him Out of Americana Album
The producer of Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s new album Crazy Times talked him out of making an acoustic Americana LP and pursued a Van Halen feel instead, the pair revealed. Dave Cobb is best known for his work with country music artists, and that’s how he and Hagar connected seven years ago, they explained in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Made Over $173 Million
The Stadium Tour, featuring headliners Motley Crue and Def Leppard, earned $173.5 million this summer. That number comes courtesy of Billboard, who noted that the trek sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 dates. The tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, averaged 37,520 tickets sold per...
How Familiar Lovers at the Berlin Wall Sparked David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’
"Heroes" is the second album in David Bowie's deservedly vaunted "Berlin trilogy" of the late '70s, but it was the only one recorded in the German capital after it was torn in two by Cold War hostilities. A wall then separated the eastern part of the city (which was under...
How the Beatles Inspired Billy Joel’s ‘The Nylon Curtain’
Billy Joel was on a roll as he began making his eighth album. The singer-songwriter was riding three consecutive multiplatinum triumphs - 1977's The Stranger, 1978's 52nd Street and 1980's Glass Houses - the latter two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The three sets had also yielded eight Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. By the time the dust settled (sort of), Joel was a worldwide superstar.
40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’
“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
Why INXS Pushed for More With ‘Need You Tonight’
Success didn't come overnight for INXS. Since its formation in 1977, the band had slowly but surely developed a following in its native Australia. Their third album, 1982's Shabooh Shoobah, was their first to be released worldwide, even making it to No. 46 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Two years later, The Swing hovered around the same chart position: No. 52. Another year later, with 1985's Listen Like Thieves, they landed much closer to the top at No. 11. For an eclectic group out of Sydney, this level of international success was impressive. "We set out to try and get one gig," singer Michael Hutchence joked in 1988. Cracking the Top 10 was the next step.
15 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Leave Their Comfort Zone With ‘Echoes’
When the Foo Fighters began recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, they did so not only from a position of abundance, but also diversity. "When we started recording," chief Foo Dave Grohl told Kerrang!, "we let the album dynamic dictate itself … we had a lot of songs to choose from and had a lot of demos which ranged from psycho fucking Nomeansno [punk songs] to sloppy, Tom Petty country, to fucking piano-driven songs!"
Peter Frampton Prepares for His Final Touring Shows
Peter Frampton is preparing for the end of his touring career. He'll perform a series of concerts in the U.K. and Europe in November that are rescheduled dates from 2020. In a new interview with Classic Rock (via Guitar.com), the guitarist revealed that he'll perform these upcoming shows seated, due to the progression of his inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative muscle disease that has slowly affected his ability to perform.
Top 20 Fall Songs: Harvest Moons, Dead Leaves and November Rain
Fall: A chill in the air, long shadows across dying grass, the smell of wood smoke on the breeze. These days bring up moments of introspection. They also bring visions of songwriters reflecting on lost loves and broken hearts covered over with scar tissue and the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Guns N’ Roses Announce 97-Track ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Set
Guns N' Roses will release a mammoth Use Your Illusion box set on Nov. 11. The twin albums' original 30 songs will be augmented with two complete live concerts: one from May 1991 at New York City's Ritz Theatre and one from January 1992 at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.
Watch Original Nine Inch Nails Lineup Reunite On Stage
The original lineup of Nine Inch Nails staged a surprise reunion partway through the band’s show in Ohio last night (Sept. 24). Mainman Trent Reznor was joined by Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Charlie Clouser. They performed alongside the current members and remained on stage for the last six songs of the set. Prior to the show-closing “Head Like a Hole," Patrick took center stage for a rendition of his 1995 Filter hit "Hey Man Nice Shot."
50 Years Ago: David Bowie Conquers America
David Bowie played his first concert in the U.S. on Sept. 22, 1972. As his new pianist, Mike Garson, would soon discover, the excitement for Bowie's debut had been building up over a long period. The fact that his initial performance took place in Cleveland was quite appropriate. Bowie had...
Dead and Company Announce Final Tour for Summer 2023
Dead & Company's final tour will take place next summer. Guitarist Bob Weir shared the news on social media, writing: "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit, but don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop." In April, Rolling...
40 Years Ago: Freddie Mercury and Queen Rise to ‘SNL’ Pressure
Being booked as a musical performer on Saturday Night Live has always been a gamble. While SNL's initial variety-show approach to late-night live TV has largely been jettisoned in favor of the sketch comedy, there's still no question how important a vehicle an SNL guest shot can be for record sales, breaking through or, in the case of some of the show's most illustrious musical guests, cementing your legacy with an all-time killer performance.
