Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
psychologytoday.com
What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships
People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
Thrillist
Quit Your Day Job and Get Paid $100K to Be a Professional Partier
Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor's Irish Whiskey brand, is looking for someone who knows how to party. And not just in a "can have a nice time at the pub" kind of party. No, you'll need to embody the very life of the party. According to the job listing, you'll need to be a social media champ, have an unquestionable authority on nightlife, have excellent communication skills, and be up to handling challenges as they arise.
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?
We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
travelawaits.com
5 Things You Can Give Up And 5 You Will Gain When Retiring To Costa Rica
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It may be time to make a huge change. Our lives are in a certain place because of our decisions. Many of us are reluctant to follow another path. For those who have decided to change their ways, to not only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
7 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Deal With Stress and Pressure
Everyone experiences stress and pressure at some point in their lives. As an entrepreneur, it's imperative to understand how stress works and how to manage it effectively.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains 3 Reasons Why You Make the Wrong Friends
People are social creatures, so they need to be around people. But making friends is complex, and sometimes people make the wrong friends. This outcome happens, in particular, when people are younger. But that doesn’t mean you’ll learn from your mistakes as you get older. If you don’t, you’ll be stuck with some genuinely toxic people for the rest of your life.
Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya review – philosophical self-help
Can philosophy help us with worldly troubles? Ancient philosophers thought the answer was obvious. Philosophy is a “medical art for the soul”, Cicero tells us. Its compassionate task is to lead us from suffering towards a life lived well. Contemporary philosophers are likely to be more circumspect. Wouldn’t it be presumptuous to think that my training in philosophy equips me to offer advice? The only CPR I know is the Critique of Pure Reason and the tools of my trade – a careful distinction here, some logic-chopping there – seem laughably inadequate to the fears and worries of modern living.
Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art
"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"
You're Probably 'Fexting' In Your Relationship. Is it Healthy Or Not?
First lady Jill Biden has admitted she "fexts" with President Joe Biden. Here's what therapists say you should know before doing the same.
Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
psychreg.org
The Value of Self-Love to Our Mental Health
As cliché as it may sound, loving yourself first will always have a positive domino effect in your life. As often as we hear it, as easy as we say this phrase, it is the opposite of doing it. How do we love ourselves first? But, then, what does...
Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort
There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences
Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.
psychologytoday.com
Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs
Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
Comments / 0