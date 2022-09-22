ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships

People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
Quit Your Day Job and Get Paid $100K to Be a Professional Partier

Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor's Irish Whiskey brand, is looking for someone who knows how to party. And not just in a "can have a nice time at the pub" kind of party. No, you'll need to embody the very life of the party. According to the job listing, you'll need to be a social media champ, have an unquestionable authority on nightlife, have excellent communication skills, and be up to handling challenges as they arise.
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Psychology Explains 3 Reasons Why You Make the Wrong Friends

People are social creatures, so they need to be around people. But making friends is complex, and sometimes people make the wrong friends. This outcome happens, in particular, when people are younger. But that doesn’t mean you’ll learn from your mistakes as you get older. If you don’t, you’ll be stuck with some genuinely toxic people for the rest of your life.
Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya review – philosophical self-help

Can philosophy help us with worldly troubles? Ancient philosophers thought the answer was obvious. Philosophy is a “medical art for the soul”, Cicero tells us. Its compassionate task is to lead us from suffering towards a life lived well. Contemporary philosophers are likely to be more circumspect. Wouldn’t it be presumptuous to think that my training in philosophy equips me to offer advice? The only CPR I know is the Critique of Pure Reason and the tools of my trade – a careful distinction here, some logic-chopping there – seem laughably inadequate to the fears and worries of modern living.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
The Value of Self-Love to Our Mental Health

As cliché as it may sound, loving yourself first will always have a positive domino effect in your life. As often as we hear it, as easy as we say this phrase, it is the opposite of doing it. How do we love ourselves first? But, then, what does...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
Recognizing and Repairing Relationship Distress Signs

Studies show that most people entering a relationship overlook flaws and place greater emphasis on their potential partner’s positive traits. A common sign of relationship distress is when one partner struggles to feel and express emotions, which can block connection. Feeling the need to be "perfect" in a relationship...
