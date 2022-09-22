ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

vieravoice.com

Indoor/Outdoor Vendor and Craft Fair

You can find almost anything with the wide variety of vendors from in and around Palm Bay. There could be wood crafts, jewelry, hand crafted items, direct sales businesses, clothing, wreaths, soaps, lotions, candles, and sweet treats. We also have specialized services and businesses. Food trucks are located outside and...
PALM BAY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season

BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
vieravoice.com

Brevard Recovery Festival

The Brevard Prevention Coalition invites you to join us for our First Annual Brevard Recovery Fest. This FREE event features food, entertainment, vendors, kids zones, inspirational stories, and resources for mental health and addiction.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Orlando Weekly

Pizza Bruno in College Park will serve Jersey-style pies when it opens next month

When Bruno Zacchini announced in March that he was opening a branch of Pizza Bruno in College Park, he was coy about the menu saying he'd be "offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store." I hope you're sitting down in your Juicy Couture tracksuits because Zacchini will serve, get this, New Jersey-style, not Neapolitan, pizzas when his pizzeria at 2429 Edgewater Drive opens in early October. Why Jersey-style? ...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Ministry offers pilot program for teens

BREVARD COUNTY — A ministry program is helping teenagers soar to new heights and overcome challenges through weekly gatherings. Wings of Grace Ministries in Melbourne is giving youth a leg up in life by providing skills that can take them far. A program designed for teens provides them with...
MELBOURNE, FL

