vieravoice.com
Indoor/Outdoor Vendor and Craft Fair
You can find almost anything with the wide variety of vendors from in and around Palm Bay. There could be wood crafts, jewelry, hand crafted items, direct sales businesses, clothing, wreaths, soaps, lotions, candles, and sweet treats. We also have specialized services and businesses. Food trucks are located outside and...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
vieravoice.com
Brevard Recovery Festival
The Brevard Prevention Coalition invites you to join us for our First Annual Brevard Recovery Fest. This FREE event features food, entertainment, vendors, kids zones, inspirational stories, and resources for mental health and addiction.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
Pizza Bruno in College Park will serve Jersey-style pies when it opens next month
When Bruno Zacchini announced in March that he was opening a branch of Pizza Bruno in College Park, he was coy about the menu saying he'd be "offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store." I hope you're sitting down in your Juicy Couture tracksuits because Zacchini will serve, get this, New Jersey-style, not Neapolitan, pizzas when his pizzeria at 2429 Edgewater Drive opens in early October. Why Jersey-style? ...
hometownnewstc.com
Volunteers needed to plant at Jones Pier Conservation Area in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Indian River County is seeking volunteers for an Oct. 1 project to install native plants at Jones Pier Conservation Area and remove unwanted vegetation along the shoreline. Jones Pier Conservation Area is next to Jungle Trail in Vero Beach. It holds an important place in late 19th...
Local Dessert Lounge to Make its Vero Beach Debut
Specific menu items and potential opening dates, are yet to be determined.
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Ministry offers pilot program for teens
BREVARD COUNTY — A ministry program is helping teenagers soar to new heights and overcome challenges through weekly gatherings. Wings of Grace Ministries in Melbourne is giving youth a leg up in life by providing skills that can take them far. A program designed for teens provides them with...
mynews13.com
After neighbors object, Daily Bread nixes plan for Palm Bay affordable housing community
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Melbourne nonprofit looking to expand housing opportunities for the homeless has returned to a state of flux after plans were canceled for a 100-plus unit housing community in Palm Bay. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit Daily Bread had planned a 100-plus unit...
orlandoweekly.com
Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Castle alert! This cozy castle is perfect for a small family ready for some medieval times (with modern conveniences) and it just hit the market. So make haste, ye lords and ladies — it's sure to move quickly. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-car garage,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce President Nancy Peltonen Appointed to FACP Board of Directors
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce announced that Chamber President and CEO Nancy Peltonen has been appointed to the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Board of Directors for a three-year term starting September 2022. FACP is committed to leading chamber...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
