In 2007, the Eldridge Street Synagogue on New York’s Lower East Side completed its renovation after a 20-year, $20 million effort. However, its history began more than a century before that. Opened in 1887, the Eldridge Street Synagogue was one of the first erected in the United States by Eastern European Jews. In 1987, local residents and urban preservationists joined forces to save the stunning architectural marvel from the verge of collapse. In September 2022, the synagogue is celebrating its 135th anniversary. Below are 10 of our favorite secrets about this stunning historical space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO