Greene County, GA

OUTDOORS: Small town BBQ

As I have said before, I have been a sales rep for more than 25 years now, driving an average of 50,000 miles a year throughout the southeast. I know more good BBQ joints, fried chicken places, meat-n-threes, and hamburger spots than people would believe. But then again — I’m a chubby guy who loves to eat, so it comes with the territory.
CRAWFORD, GA
Red and Black

North Georgia Folk Festival brings music and memories to Athens

Saturday in Athens meant football and folk music. The North Georgia Folk Festival returned for its 37th year of celebrating folk music, art and tradition. The Athens Folk Music and Dance Society hosted the festival at Athens’ own Sandy Creek Park on Sept. 24. Gates opened at 10:30 a.m. and music started at noon with the Rebecca Sunshine Band. The festival catered to all ages, with local art vendors, demonstrators, potters, food trucks and kids activities in addition to the musical performances.
ATHENS, GA
Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
CONYERS, GA
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
Walton County, Ga. government is hiring

Walton County, Ga. government is hiring. Click and tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government website on Sept. 18, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush

Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
ATHENS, GA
