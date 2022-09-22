ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

WMAZ

Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
CONYERS, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush

Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

