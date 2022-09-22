Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembered as beloved matriarch ‘filled with joy and beauty’
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier’s son is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shocking death earlier this month, as investigators race to find a suspect. Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest, greatest influence...
This well-known Athens restaurant is closing its doors after 30 years
ATHENS, Ga. — A well-known vegetarian restaurant in Athens is closing its doors after more than 30 years. The Grit has been a staple along Prince Avenue but the restaurant says it will be closing in October. On its Facebook page, The Grit said “things have changed due to...
WMAZ
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers couple celebrates 71 years of marriage
Joan DeMarest Collins and Armand Collins celebrated 71 years of marriage on Sept. 15. They were married Sept. 15, 1951, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterbury, Conn. They have four children: Elizabeth, Robin, David, and Mary Lou. They have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan is a retired homemaker and volunteer, and Armand is a retired manufacturing plant manager. Throughout their marriage, they have lived in six states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa and Georgia — finally settling in Georgia in 1997. They have been active members of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers since arriving in 1997.
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year. The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive...
CBS 46
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
Red and Black
OPINION: My mental health struggles during UGA sorority rush
Bubblegum-scented lip gloss, flouncy gowns and perfectly-primped hair; potential new members, or PNMs for short, swarm around the Tate Student Center Plaza readying for the long day ahead. The whirlwind that was my formal sorority recruitment experience at the University of Georgia was nothing short of a dream sequence. Being...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
