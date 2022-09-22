ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benner Township, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Do you have land for sale? Coroner takes to Facebook to seek suitable property

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner took to social media last week, looking for land that would suit a new building to house his office, a decontamination unit, garage for the county vehicles, and potential space for a forensic pathologist. According to Chuck Kiessling, Jr., he and the Lycoming County Commissioners met with UMPC officials earlier in September to discuss available land near the hospital where they could build a new facility. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville

Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural

Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
LEWISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level

Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Chemicals#Dep#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Buffalo Run Road#Deve
Newswatch 16

Search underway for shooter in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The search is on for a murder suspect in Northumberland County. Sunbury Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Randy Easton of Sunbury. Investigators believe he shot and killed 33-year-old Joseph Rice, also of Sunbury. Police say it happened as a result of a...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township

PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County House Fire

Authorities in Cambria County are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Westmont Borough. 911 officials say crews from eight area departments were dispatched to the home, located along the 1100 block of Luzerne Street extension, around 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed that the fire started in...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Radar speed signs placed on Atherton Street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Centre County Farm Accident

State police confirm three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday for people reportedly trapped in a silo. Crews on scene were told several people...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA

