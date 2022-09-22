Read full article on original website
'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
'Modern Warfare 2' Beta Seems To Show Third-Person Perspective
Later today, the “era-defining franchise event” Call of Duty Next will be taking place - viewers will be able to tune in on the official Call of Duty YouTube or Twitch channels at 17:30 (UK time) to keep up with all the “innovations” and coverage of upcoming titles which we’ve been promised.
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Hacker Claims To Have ‘Bully 2’ Details
The same ‘teapotuberhacker’ who has claimed responsibility for the huge Grand Theft Auto VI leak of the weekend - read all about that here - has apparently also found themselves in possession of some significant information and materials relating to another long-awaited Rockstar Games title, Bully 2. We’ve...
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Multiplayer Officially Revealed
For avid Call of Duty fans, the multiplayer reveal is always the most anticipated part of a new title’s release cycle. And finally, as shown during this evening's Call of Duty: Next event, we finally got to see the multiplayer mode for Modern Warfare II in action. The event...
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
Overwatch Fans Point Out A Problem With Newest Japanese Hero
Kiriko is the newest hero to be introduced in the world of Overwatch 2 - a support hero with kunai to deal damage to oncoming threats and a fox spirit that speeds up movement, attacks and cooldowns of friendly players. However, it looks like a portion of fans aren't that hot on her design, describing it to be uninspired.
Blizzard Defends Locking 'Overwatch 2' Heroes Behind Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 will lock heroes behind its battle pass, offering players the option to grind through the levels on the free version or cough up $10 to unlock the hero instantly in the premium version. As the game is going to be free to play, Blizzard has defended its decision explaining it makes the most economic sense for the developer.
'Warzone 2.0' And 'Modern Warfare 2' Feature Awesome In-Game Chat System
Yesterday, thanks to the Call of Duty Next event, CoD fans got a whole bunch of new information about Modern Warfare II, the Warzone sequel (now officially called Warzone 2.0), and Warzone Mobile. MWII players, for example, can look forward to enhanced movement tactics (such as underwater combat), as well as new maps and modes.
'Avatar' Re-Release Has A Surprise For Fans And They Are Loving It
Avatar is a strange ol’ franchise. Considering it’s the highest grossing film of all time, there’s a weird lack of fanfare surrounding it. I’ve never actually encountered an Avatar superfan but there must be an appetite for more Na’vi content because there’s plenty on the way. In just a few months, the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to release, plus there’s Ubisoft’s upcoming Frontiers of Pandora game. In the meantime, you can currently catch a re-release of Avatar in cinemas, and fans are discovering it features a special surprise.
"Queer Coming-Of-Age" Joker Movie Allegedly Shut Down By Warner Bros
The People’s Joker, a mixed-media movie directed by and starring Vera Drew, has been pulled from Toronto International Film Festival, allegedly due to “rights issues”. Variety describes the film as “a queer coming-of-age story set in the Batman universe”. Take a look at the trailer...
'Rings Of Power' Episode 4 Has Seriously Impressed Fans
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - proceed with caution if you’ve not already watched it. House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been running side by side for weeks now, seemingly almost in competition of which fantasy series can generate more hype from its fans. Of course, they’re both pretty great - people are constantly discussing their theories and reactions to both, and following the release of a new Rings of Power episode today, many are swarming Reddit to unload their thoughts.
Two Fan-Favourite Assassin's Creed Games Are Now On Game Pass
It’s been a big month for Assassin’s Creed fans - we’ve had confirmation of not one, not two, but three new titles on the horizon. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starring Valhalla’s Basim, will take the series to ninth century Baghdad, while Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan, fulfilling the wish that fans have been holding onto for years. Then there’s Hexe, which we currently know the least about, but many fans are really hoping for a female protagonist.
'Squid Game' Creator Says You Should Chill Out About The Reality Show
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the survival drama show Squid Game where contestants must participate in twisted versions of children's playground games to win a life-changing cash prize, has said that the recent reality TV show adaptation isn't anything to wring our hands over. As announced in June, Netflix is...
Gamer Helps Mum Beat Boss In ‘Elden Ring’, And Her Reaction Is Adorable
Even for the most experienced Soulsborne players, Elden Ring isn’t exactly what anyone would call a walk in the park. Especially for newbies, it can be incredibly daunting when even the very first bosses in the game don’t pull any punches. Elden Ring's difficulty doesn't stop the braver...
'Stranger Things' Star Joins Sony's Gran Turismo Movie
Earlier this year, we got the official confirmation that yet more screen adaptations of various PlayStation franchises are in the works, just in case we didn’t already have enough. That’s right, as well as HBO’s The Last of Us and the Twisted Metal series, we also know that we’re getting a God of War show on Amazon Prime Video and an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn coming to Netflix.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
Sony Says Xbox-Activision Deal Has "Major Negative Implications”
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced its huge planned acquisition of Activision, and recent months have seen regulators scrutinising the deal to determine whether or not it’s actually fair on the rest of the games market to see it go through. VGC reports that now the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a regulatory body in the United Kingdom, has announced that its inquiry has entered a second phase as a result of antitrust concerns.
Atari 2600 Lego Set Review: A Terrific Tribute To A Gaming Icon
Okay, let’s get that name out of the way first. You’re absolutely right: this is not an Atari 2600. It’s the four-switch model VCS - Video Computer System - from 1980, a revision of the initial six-switch version which incorporated difficulty settings for players one and two. Atari’s rebranding of its 1977-debuted 8-bit console line didn’t come into effect until 1982’s launch of the 5200 SuperSystem, at which point the older console’s moniker was adjusted to fit the new naming style. Phew. I’m glad we cleared that up. However, yes, in the years since - the decades since - Atari’s hugely successful machine’s period of market dominance (30 million units sold worldwide, eclipsing all 1970s and early ‘80s competitors), it’s become known as the 2600. And so you’ll find this set listed on the Lego site as an Atari 2600, even though it so clearly reads “Video Computer System” on the packaging. Confusing? It wasn’t until I started writing this paragraph. Moving on…
Why 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Was So Important To 'Like A Dragon: Ishin' Remake
Last week, PlayStation’s State of Play livestream revealed a whole host of exciting new games, including Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon: Ishin, both of which seem to be very promising titles for samurai fans. The latter of those two is a remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, a Yakuza/Like a Dragon series spinoff title which previously only released in Japan in 2014. There’s no doubt that fans are excited to see it get localised after all these years, but why now? A totally separate title may be, at least partially, the reason behind the decision.
Our 2021 PC Game Of The Year Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
Deathloop, our 2021 PC Game of the Year, is confirmed to be on its way to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, following a flurry of images showing the game on the store. I bet you didn't even have to click on this article to work out what our 2021 PC Game of the Year was. You're very dedicated to reading our stuff, I know, you wake up at the crack of dawn with a mug of coffee so strong that it's got the consistency of treacle to catch up on all of our posts. We appreciate it a lot. I'm not even saying that. To the newbies though, 2021 was a very strong year for games and led to a lot of debate over which games should snag the top spots on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Appreciably, Deathloop stood out amongst the potentials and we reckon you'll love leaping feet first into this stylish time loop shooter when it comes to Xbox Game Pass.
