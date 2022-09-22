Deathloop, our 2021 PC Game of the Year, is confirmed to be on its way to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, following a flurry of images showing the game on the store. I bet you didn't even have to click on this article to work out what our 2021 PC Game of the Year was. You're very dedicated to reading our stuff, I know, you wake up at the crack of dawn with a mug of coffee so strong that it's got the consistency of treacle to catch up on all of our posts. We appreciate it a lot. I'm not even saying that. To the newbies though, 2021 was a very strong year for games and led to a lot of debate over which games should snag the top spots on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Appreciably, Deathloop stood out amongst the potentials and we reckon you'll love leaping feet first into this stylish time loop shooter when it comes to Xbox Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO