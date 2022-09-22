Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Andrews, Ellis focus on issues impacting S.C.’s children
Bells tolled Saturday afternoon as more than 40 people filed into the Unitarian Church in downtown Charleston to hear two women running major South Carolina campaigns discuss how public policy impacts children. Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate in the 1st Congressional District, joined Lisa Ellis, the Democratic candidate for...
Charleston City Paper
WEEK IN REVIEW: S.C. students are testing poorly in history, algebra, biology
Results from end-of-year examination scores revealed that South Carolina students are struggling in U.S. history, algebra and biology. More than a third of high school students failed algebra last year and 24% got a “D.” They scored even worse in history and biology with a mean of 65% and 66%, respectively.
Charleston City Paper
Thomas: Different direction needed on state reading policy
Within 10 days in May 2022, two articles about reading ran prominently in the New York Times (one on a new dyslexia program in NYC and one on Lucy Calkins’s Units of Study). Both mentioned the “science of reading” movement that since 2018 has been politically effective but also intensely polarizing.
Charleston City Paper
Audit shows state drug abuse agency has work to do
South Carolina expects to receive $300 million in the next two decades from a national opioid litigation settlement to combat the overuse of prescription painkillers that have led to a 60% rise in opioid deaths in the state from 2015 to 2020. But the state agency that combats drug and...
Charleston City Paper
Brack: Culture wars are front and center again in S.C. politics
Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, to the 2022 culture wars, also known as the statewide election to be held just over six weeks from now on November 8. Instead of popcorn, deep-fried Oreos and cotton candy, you’ll be served up a healthy dose of unhealthy hot buttons of issues laced with abortion, gender identity, inflation, spending, guns and a whole range of topics designed to frighten you into voting one way or another.
