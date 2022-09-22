A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.He added that the perpetrator of the attack “will absolutely be punished”.This comes at a time when multiple draft offices have been targeted by civilians protesting their forced conscription into the fight in Ukraine, after Mr Putin’s partial mobilisation order issued on Wednesday last week.More follows Read More Putin not bluffing about nuke threats, says Zelensky - follow liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltics seek to counter Russia

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO