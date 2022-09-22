Read full article on original website
Related
The Kwarteng plan puts at risk the very poorest people in the UK – and growth
Friday, the day of Kwasi Kwarteng’s “fiscal event”, was a day for the economic and financial history books, a day of eye-popping one-day moves in UK financial assets that should be of interest to more than traders, economists and economic historians. If sustained, the depreciation of the currency and the surge in sovereign borrowing costs will have important broad-based implications for the economic outlook. And once again, it is the most vulnerable segments of the population who are most at risk.
Pound hits all-time low against dollar
The pound has plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar in history, falling more than 4 per cent, as the markets responded to the announcement of the biggest tax cuts in 50 years.Sterling tumbled to $1.035 on Monday in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about $1.05, still a 20-year low.The collapse of the pound comes after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng hinted that more tax breaks could come after his mini-Budget on Friday announcemed the biggest tax cuts in five decades at the same time as a boost to spending.Mr Kwarteng on Sunday attempted to assuage people’s...
US senators refuse to let killing of Shireen Abu Akleh drop with Israel
Israel has declared the case closed. The US state department has done its best to duck difficult questions. But leading members of the US Congress are refusing to drop demands for a proper accounting of the death of the Palestinian American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, four months ago. The longest-serving...
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rate hikes, inflation tug Asian shares, British pound lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, reflecting pessimism over weakness on Wall Street as the squeeze by central banks around the world to curb inflation weighs on investor sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.1% in morning trading to 26,587.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.3% to 6,489.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.4% to 2,234.15. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.6% to 18,039.95, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1% to 3,092.30. “Momentum may follow from the further sell-off on Wall Street to end last week, with strength in the U.S. dollar weighing on Asian indices,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, said in a report. The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to raise interest rates are designed to curb high inflation, but they also threaten a recession, if the rates rise too much or too quickly.
Comments / 0