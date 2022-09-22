ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardnerville, NV

Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament

With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
CARSON CITY, NV
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug discount card, which he said will help Nevadans save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs and 20% on name brand prescription drugs regardless of income, age, or citizenship.  Nevada joins Oregon and Washington in ArrayRx Solutions, formerly known as Northwest Prescription […] The post Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: Things to leave behind when you move here

It is our belief that you move to Northern Nevada to enjoy our lifestyle, governmental style, and values. This includes protecting private property rights, being kind to one another, and minimizing governmental intrusion into our lives. This means our government doesn’t play Robin Hood, doesn’t force rent controls on property owners, and doesn’t allow for inconsequential criminal actions.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for September 1 to 15, 2022

To Amanda and Keith Marquez of Sparks, Ace Thomas Marquez, born Sept. 1, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. To Madison Doiel and Cory Brewer of Carson City, Oakleigh Rae Brewer, born Sept. 10, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces. To Jennafer and Adam Schultz of Gardnerville, Beckett...
CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation looms over Nevada job recovery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — According to the latest reports from the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), Nevada's job recovery remains strong, with 11,600 more people in the state's workforce than before the COVID pandemic. "I just got employed, I'd say about eight months ago," said Shane Deno....
NEVADA STATE

