Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal fireworks started Stead brush fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department said a 1-acre North Valleys brush fire Saturday was started by illegal fireworks. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indigo Court and Peppermint Drive between Silver Lake Road and U.S. 395 in the Stead area. The fire department quickly extinguished...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament
With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
KOLO TV Reno
KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug discount card, which he said will help Nevadans save up to 80% on generic prescription drugs and 20% on name brand prescription drugs regardless of income, age, or citizenship. Nevada joins Oregon and Washington in ArrayRx Solutions, formerly known as Northwest Prescription […] The post Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription discount drug program appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Valentine: Things to leave behind when you move here
It is our belief that you move to Northern Nevada to enjoy our lifestyle, governmental style, and values. This includes protecting private property rights, being kind to one another, and minimizing governmental intrusion into our lives. This means our government doesn’t play Robin Hood, doesn’t force rent controls on property owners, and doesn’t allow for inconsequential criminal actions.
marketplace.org
Nevada farmers shake up traditional water rights with a new way to fight scarcity
On a hot summer morning in Diamond Valley, Nevada, hay farmer Marty Plaskett stood next to a large rotating sprinkler system at ground level as it watered his green alfalfa field. “This water here is spraying mainly in the crop canopy, so it’s spraying directly to the ground,” said Plaskett,...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
Saturday prep football: Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch, McQueen roll to wins
Northern Nevada got plenty of high school football games to choose from on Saturday as all the North 5A teams were in action. Bishop Manogue turned two turnovers in the first half into two quick touchdowns and scored 42 unanswered points to roll past Spanish Springs, 49-14 on Saturday at Manogue. The Miners have won four...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City birth announcements for September 1 to 15, 2022
To Amanda and Keith Marquez of Sparks, Ace Thomas Marquez, born Sept. 1, 2022, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces. To Madison Doiel and Cory Brewer of Carson City, Oakleigh Rae Brewer, born Sept. 10, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces. To Jennafer and Adam Schultz of Gardnerville, Beckett...
news3lv.com
Inflation looms over Nevada job recovery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — According to the latest reports from the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), Nevada's job recovery remains strong, with 11,600 more people in the state's workforce than before the COVID pandemic. "I just got employed, I'd say about eight months ago," said Shane Deno....
