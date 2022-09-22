Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Jim Valentine: Things to leave behind when you move here
It is our belief that you move to Northern Nevada to enjoy our lifestyle, governmental style, and values. This includes protecting private property rights, being kind to one another, and minimizing governmental intrusion into our lives. This means our government doesn’t play Robin Hood, doesn’t force rent controls on property owners, and doesn’t allow for inconsequential criminal actions.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
GV Wire
Many Squaw Valley Residents Are Mad as Hell About Likely Name Change
A crowd of at least 100 people — many of them expressing anger — made their way to the Bear Mountain Library in Squaw Valley on Tuesday evening to discuss legislation that aims to change the town’s name. The meeting was hosted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 27860
Notice is hereby given that Jeanne Greene has been appointed and qualified as Trustee of the Greene Family Trust, dated October 15, 2012. The settlor, John Harold Greene, of that trust died on or around August 17, 2022. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with Steven P. Handelin, Esq. of Handelin Law, LTD, P.O. Box 4568, Carson City, NV 89702, within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
‘Erratic, hostile and abusive,’ Workers describe Nevada prison director
A letter sent to Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak from employees at the Nevada Department of Corrections describes a toxic work environment and unprofessional behavior by Director Charles Daniels.
Inflation Relief Checks Will Be Sent To Californians On These Dates
The money will benefit 23 million Californians.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City property taxes due Oct. 3
The Carson City Treasurer’s Office is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. Nevada law sets the due dates when property owners must pay their property taxes. If a property owner’s tax bill is more than $100, the property owner can make the tax payments in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"
A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
fernleyreporter.com
Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise
Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings September 12 through 18
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Christopher Savala, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Jillian Yesslith, Fallon PD; New...
mynews4.com
School staff member found dead in restroom at Churchill County High
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Churchill County School District (CCSD) has confirmed Thursday night that the staff member who was found in a faculty restroom was Sandra Trotter, Office Manager at Churchill County High School. This has completely shook our ChurchillCSD community. Sandra was a...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
