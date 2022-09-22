ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Warming

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: Things to leave behind when you move here

It is our belief that you move to Northern Nevada to enjoy our lifestyle, governmental style, and values. This includes protecting private property rights, being kind to one another, and minimizing governmental intrusion into our lives. This means our government doesn’t play Robin Hood, doesn’t force rent controls on property owners, and doesn’t allow for inconsequential criminal actions.
NEVADA STATE
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 27860

Notice is hereby given that Jeanne Greene has been appointed and qualified as Trustee of the Greene Family Trust, dated October 15, 2012. The settlor, John Harold Greene, of that trust died on or around August 17, 2022. All creditors having claims against the estate are required to file the claims with Steven P. Handelin, Esq. of Handelin Law, LTD, P.O. Box 4568, Carson City, NV 89702, within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this notice.
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Nevada Appeal

Carson City property taxes due Oct. 3

The Carson City Treasurer’s Office is reminding real property owners that the second installment for the payment of real property taxes in Nevada is due on or before Oct. 3. Nevada law sets the due dates when property owners must pay their property taxes. If a property owner’s tax bill is more than $100, the property owner can make the tax payments in four installments between August 2022 and March 2023.
CARSON CITY, NV
CBS News

Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"

A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise

Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings September 12 through 18

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Christopher Savala, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Jillian Yesslith, Fallon PD; New...
FALLON, NV
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy