spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
WESH
FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
mynews13.com
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
spacecoastdaily.com
3-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Luna’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Luna, a 3-year-old mixed breed female is the first dog to be spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Luna’s interests include playing outside, basking in all of the attention, playing with toys, getting scratches, and rolling in the mud!
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
WESH
Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sandbag Distribution List Announced Amid Potential Major Hurricane Impact on Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now, most of our community has started to monitor the storm system that is forming in the Atlantic with the potential to impact the state of Florida in the coming week. As a result, our agency along with our Public Safety partners are working...
WESH
Melbourne SWAT incident stemmed from dispute, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A SWAT situation was resolved Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Police Department was called to the 400 block of Poinciana Drive around 9:39 a.m. Investigators discovered a dispute started over car keys. When a group of people came to the residence to "retrieve their property," they...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Grand Jury Indicts James Green on Two Counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old James Green on two counts of First-Degree Premeditated Murder in connection to the deaths of Alford Baker, 63, and Teresa Baker, 61, found dead at their home on Tanglewood Lane in Melbourne. On August 16,...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
cw34.com
Woman crashes into ditch and says her 'friend' did it, deputies say she was alone
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman crashed into a canal in Indian River County but told deputies she didn't do it. According to the sheriff's office, she blamed the crash on her friend. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 510 on...
click orlando
Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
