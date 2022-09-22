ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tropical storm could become hurricane; impact Florida

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a hurricane and impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center shows the eye of the storm moving further west and the major impact is expected to be the Gulf Coast counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared an emergency for much of Florida, but it does not include Volusia.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Titusville, FL
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Palm Bay, FL
City
Merritt Island, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Mims, FL
City
Micco, FL
City
West Melbourne, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
WESH

FHP: 4 people injured in Brevard County wrong-way crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man is facing DUI charges after a Brevard County crash. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 1 and Dairy Road. Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV was traveling the wrong way in southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1. The SUV...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Patrick Smith#Insurance Fraud#Cocoa Police Department
WESH

Melbourne SWAT incident stemmed from dispute, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A SWAT situation was resolved Thursday in Melbourne. The Melbourne Police Department was called to the 400 block of Poinciana Drive around 9:39 a.m. Investigators discovered a dispute started over car keys. When a group of people came to the residence to "retrieve their property," they...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Osceola deputies locate missing St. Cloud woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said its deputies have located a St. Cloud woman reported missing. Emely Espinal was found in good health, according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Chances remain high for Invest 98L to develop | Do...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy