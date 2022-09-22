Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Windermere denies holiday concert series
After two meetings and much discussion, the Windermere Town Council denied unanimously a special event permit request submitted by the Acahand Foundation to present the Light the World Community Christmas Concert in the town. Traffic, noise and light pollution were among the council’s primary concerns — as was the concert’s...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Harvest Festival raises funds for historic home
BREVARD COUNTY — A celebration of cooler weather and the arrival of fall is coming to Green Gables this weekend with its fifth annual Harvest Festival. The event is free to attend and will feature craft vendors, a re-sale bazaar and a children’s play zone. The public is...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
vieravoice.com
Indoor/Outdoor Vendor and Craft Fair
You can find almost anything with the wide variety of vendors from in and around Palm Bay. There could be wood crafts, jewelry, hand crafted items, direct sales businesses, clothing, wreaths, soaps, lotions, candles, and sweet treats. We also have specialized services and businesses. Food trucks are located outside and...
hometownnewstc.com
Bryce Allyn Trio at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Singer/guitarist Bryce Allyn Rutkowski brings his Bryce Allyn Trio to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m. The Bryce Allyn Trio is a condensed version of The Bryce Allyn Band, a reggae/rock/funk band from Jupiter. Bryce Allyn is the former front man for...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
spacecoastdaily.com
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce President Nancy Peltonen Appointed to FACP Board of Directors
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce announced that Chamber President and CEO Nancy Peltonen has been appointed to the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Board of Directors for a three-year term starting September 2022. FACP is committed to leading chamber...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Announces Additional Sandbag Distribution Sites to Open Sunday as Hurricane Threatens Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Due to significant rain in North Merritt Island over the past few weeks and in anticipation of potential impacts from Tropical Depression #9, free sandbags will be available to residents. Brevard County officials announced additional sandbag distribution locations opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday in...
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
