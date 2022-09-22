ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Windermere denies holiday concert series

After two meetings and much discussion, the Windermere Town Council denied unanimously a special event permit request submitted by the Acahand Foundation to present the Light the World Community Christmas Concert in the town. Traffic, noise and light pollution were among the council’s primary concerns — as was the concert’s...
WINDERMERE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Harvest Festival raises funds for historic home

BREVARD COUNTY — A celebration of cooler weather and the arrival of fall is coming to Green Gables this weekend with its fifth annual Harvest Festival. The event is free to attend and will feature craft vendors, a re-sale bazaar and a children’s play zone. The public is...
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season

BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
TITUSVILLE, FL
vieravoice.com

Indoor/Outdoor Vendor and Craft Fair

You can find almost anything with the wide variety of vendors from in and around Palm Bay. There could be wood crafts, jewelry, hand crafted items, direct sales businesses, clothing, wreaths, soaps, lotions, candles, and sweet treats. We also have specialized services and businesses. Food trucks are located outside and...
PALM BAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Government
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
Titusville, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewstc.com

Bryce Allyn Trio at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Singer/guitarist Bryce Allyn Rutkowski brings his Bryce Allyn Trio to Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Sept. 24, 7-10 p.m. The Bryce Allyn Trio is a condensed version of The Bryce Allyn Band, a reggae/rock/funk band from Jupiter. Bryce Allyn is the former front man for...
VERO BEACH, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search for Michelle Parker continues with new tip

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s been 11 years since Michelle Parker went missing, and about eight years since a search of this magnitude was conducted. Investigators are following up on one of the 20 tips that have been called in since Wednesday when a new reward was posted for information leading to her disappearance.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 24, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hamfest#Rock Roll#Musical Theater#White Christmas#Guys And Dolls#Localevent#Pcars#Brevard
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy