ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top Quotes from SJSU's 34-6 win over Western Michigan

The San Jose State Spartans returned to CEFCU Stadium on Saturday after a bye week. Not only did they look to bounce back from their most recent loss at Auburn and to avenge an ugly loss at Western Michigan last season, but they also celebrated the city of San Jose and debuted new black uniforms. Everything came together for SJSU as they defeated the WMU Broncos in dominant fashion by a final score of 34-6.
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy