The San Jose State Spartans returned to CEFCU Stadium on Saturday after a bye week. Not only did they look to bounce back from their most recent loss at Auburn and to avenge an ugly loss at Western Michigan last season, but they also celebrated the city of San Jose and debuted new black uniforms. Everything came together for SJSU as they defeated the WMU Broncos in dominant fashion by a final score of 34-6.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO