The San Jose State Spartans returned to CEFCU Stadium on Saturday after a bye week. Not only did they look to bounce back from their most recent loss at Auburn and to avenge an ugly loss at Western Michigan last season, but they also celebrated the city of San Jose and debuted new black uniforms. Everything came together for SJSU as they defeated the WMU Broncos in dominant fashion by a final score of 34-6.
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
