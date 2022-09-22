ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Coltrane 96th Birthday Celebration -A Memorable First Night

On the first day of the John Coltrane 96th Birthday Celebration, there was a communal aspect to the event. People came together for the first time in many months as we get used to a still somewhat cautious post-pandemic world. Kudos to the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney Art Center for creating a welcoming atmosphere for all of us to enjoy.
