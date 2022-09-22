Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
jazzbuffalo.org
John Coltrane 96th Birthday Celebration -A Memorable First Night
On the first day of the John Coltrane 96th Birthday Celebration, there was a communal aspect to the event. People came together for the first time in many months as we get used to a still somewhat cautious post-pandemic world. Kudos to the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney Art Center for creating a welcoming atmosphere for all of us to enjoy.
2 the Garden's Jackie Albarella inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday night, Jackie Albarella was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. Her "2 the Garden" segments air every weekend on Daybreak. She was the first female engineers hired in Buffalo, and went on to create Albarella Media, which is a multi-media production...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
1-on-1 with the Goo Goo Dolls as they return home to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Goo Goo Dolls are returning home to Buffalo. The KeyBank Center is the last stop on their tour this Saturday. Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takak wanted to end their tour on a high note — and what better city to slide into than their hometown of Buffalo, and what better venture than the KeyBank Center, where they haven’t played for 19 years.
Sixty years later: The legacy of "Silent Spring"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring" was first published on September 27, 1962, and its impact caused a wave of change that is still felt 60 years later. Her voice was a catalyst for change at a time when the Earth needed it most. The years after WWII saw a rise in the use of chemical pesticides, and boasted the promise of progress. The reality was much different.
Baby Shark Live! Coming This Christmas To Buffalo, New York
Sorry about that. We’re just trying to get you prepared!. The Baby Shark phenomenon has no signs of stopping. Ever since the YouTube sensation went mega-viral in 2016, the Baby Shark song has been on a constant loop in our heads all day (and sometimes our nightmares). But your kids love it, so what can you do?
Fish for free in New York this Saturday
NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State residents and non-residents are invited to fish for free this Saturday, September 24, without a fishing license. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day. “From Babylon to Buffalo, Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity […]
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
President of Totally Buffalo talks Mercy Flight BASH on New 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The BASH for Mercy Flight is happening tomorrow night. The party with a purpose gets underway at 7 p.m. at Riverworks. Mary Friona-Celani, president of Totally Buffalo, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her personal experience with Mercy Flight. Watch the full segment above.
African American Veterans Monument unveiled at Naval Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African American Veterans Monument was unveiled Saturday at Buffalo's Naval and Military Park. The monument is the first of its kind across the nation. This has been six years in the making. The monument has 12 columns and will light up at night. There are...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
WGRZ TV
Halloween tradition returns with Frightworld in North Buffalo
Frightworld is now open in the former Kmart, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue. Tickets start at $40 a person and will get you into all five haunted houses.
Unique monument honors African American Veterans in Buffalo
They're celebrating a historic day along Buffalo's waterfront. Officials unveiled the African American Veterans Monument at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park this weekend.
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
The Dorian is the latest repurposed building to be unveiled on Niagara Street in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A unveiling was held Thursday for another old structure in Buffalo, which has been repurposed into high end real estate, in an area that's become a hot spot for redevelopment on the city's West Side. Natale Development's The Dorian is now home to a medical practice,...
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
Meatball Street Brawl to raise money for local charities
They made meatballs and told us about the fundraiser, which goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from earlier Sunday was merely just an appetizer on what to expect as we head into the first part of the work week. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties from 4 a.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. As...
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
