Voice of America
Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Needs Escalate, Funding Wanes
Geneva — Sudan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis because of poor harvests, skyrocketing prices, political instability and lack of financial support, U.N. agencies warn. Nearly one-third of Sudan's roughly 45 million people do not have enough to eat. And the World Food Program, or WFP, warns the number...
Voice of America
UN: Climate of Repression in Belarus Stifles Civil, Political Rights
Geneva — The United Nations reports the human rights situation in Belarus has seriously deteriorated as the government seeks to maintain control over its people, stripping them of their civil and political rights. The report, submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council, finds the climate of repression continues throughout...
Voice of America
Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated
United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Voice of America
Somalia Will Eliminate Terrorism, President Tells UN General Assembly
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed this week that his government will eradicate the threat of al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in his country. "We are now confident that with enhanced public support, our government will eliminate terrorism from Somalia," Mohamud said in his address Sept. 22, 2022, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Voice of America
Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record
Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Voice of America
Survey Finds Ukrainian Refugees Eager to Work but Need Help
Geneva — A report by UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, says Ukrainian refugees in Europe are eager to work but need help to do so. The report, "Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine," is based on responses gathered in August and September from 4,800 Ukrainians across Europe.
Voice of America
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Voice of America
Human Rights Lawyer Pays Painful Price for Standing Up to Xi's China
After years apart from his family, a Chinese lawyer put aside his high-stakes work and flew to America for a reunion with his wife and two daughters. Ding Jiaxi, formerly a successful corporate attorney, was now practicing a perilous vocation: human rights law in China. It was the fall of 2017. A year earlier, Ding had been released after serving three and a half years in prison for his rights activism. He had only now managed to join his family, who'd taken refuge in Alfred, a leafy town of clapboard homes in western New York, where some locals don't bother to lock their doors.
Voice of America
Spearheaded by Women, Iranians Continue Protesting Islamic Republic
Protests have taken place throughout Iran for more than a week following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Taken in custody by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, protesters now fill the streets burning headscarves in the face of authorities. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, Washington is expressing support for the demonstrators.
Voice of America
Russian Troops Have Committed War Crimes in Ukraine, UN Investigators Say
GENEVA — U.N. investigators say there is evidence that Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February 2022 committed war crimes. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine presented its findings Friday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. The commission centered its inquiry on events from late February and...
Voice of America
Somalis Flee to IDP Camps, Neighboring Countries as Drought Worsens
Nairobi — The United Nations refugee agency is appealing for greater donor support to help the millions in the Horn of Africa who have fled their homes to escape record drought, conflict and hunger. Okash Adan Abdullahi, 34, fled the town of Sakow in the Middle Juba region of...
Voice of America
Thousands of Russians Flee Military Mobilization as Anti-War Protests Erupt
London — Thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military. The move was announced Wednesday in a televised address by President Vladimir Putin, after Russian armed forces suffered significant losses in recent weeks of their invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN
United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
Voice of America
Amid Unrest, Iranian Guard Attacks Militant Group in Iraq
TEHRAN — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group's base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman's death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who died...
Voice of America
Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran
Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
Voice of America
Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
Voice of America
Families Mourn as Scores Die on Lebanon Migrant Boat
At least 71 people died when the migrant boat they were aboard sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, the Lebanese transport minister said, as search operations continued Friday. It marks the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many...
