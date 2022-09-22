ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Sudan Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Needs Escalate, Funding Wanes

Geneva — Sudan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis because of poor harvests, skyrocketing prices, political instability and lack of financial support, U.N. agencies warn. Nearly one-third of Sudan's roughly 45 million people do not have enough to eat. And the World Food Program, or WFP, warns the number...
CHARITIES
Voice of America

UN: Climate of Repression in Belarus Stifles Civil, Political Rights

Geneva — The United Nations reports the human rights situation in Belarus has seriously deteriorated as the government seeks to maintain control over its people, stripping them of their civil and political rights. The report, submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council, finds the climate of repression continues throughout...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated

United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#War Crimes#U N
Voice of America

Somalia Will Eliminate Terrorism, President Tells UN General Assembly

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed this week that his government will eradicate the threat of al-Shabab and other terrorist groups in his country. "We are now confident that with enhanced public support, our government will eliminate terrorism from Somalia," Mohamud said in his address Sept. 22, 2022, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record

Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Voice of America

Survey Finds Ukrainian Refugees Eager to Work but Need Help

Geneva — A report by UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, says Ukrainian refugees in Europe are eager to work but need help to do so. The report, "Lives on Hold: Intentions and Perspectives of Refugees from Ukraine," is based on responses gathered in August and September from 4,800 Ukrainians across Europe.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs

Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Human Rights Lawyer Pays Painful Price for Standing Up to Xi's China

After years apart from his family, a Chinese lawyer put aside his high-stakes work and flew to America for a reunion with his wife and two daughters. Ding Jiaxi, formerly a successful corporate attorney, was now practicing a perilous vocation: human rights law in China. It was the fall of 2017. A year earlier, Ding had been released after serving three and a half years in prison for his rights activism. He had only now managed to join his family, who'd taken refuge in Alfred, a leafy town of clapboard homes in western New York, where some locals don't bother to lock their doors.
WORLD
Voice of America

Spearheaded by Women, Iranians Continue Protesting Islamic Republic

Protests have taken place throughout Iran for more than a week following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Taken in custody by the country’s morality police for failing to properly wear a hijab, protesters now fill the streets burning headscarves in the face of authorities. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, Washington is expressing support for the demonstrators.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Russian Troops Have Committed War Crimes in Ukraine, UN Investigators Say

GENEVA — U.N. investigators say there is evidence that Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February 2022 committed war crimes. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine presented its findings Friday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. The commission centered its inquiry on events from late February and...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Somalis Flee to IDP Camps, Neighboring Countries as Drought Worsens

Nairobi — The United Nations refugee agency is appealing for greater donor support to help the millions in the Horn of Africa who have fled their homes to escape record drought, conflict and hunger. Okash Adan Abdullahi, 34, fled the town of Sakow in the Middle Juba region of...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Thousands of Russians Flee Military Mobilization as Anti-War Protests Erupt

London — Thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military. The move was announced Wednesday in a televised address by President Vladimir Putin, after Russian armed forces suffered significant losses in recent weeks of their invasion of Ukraine.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN

United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
WORLD
Voice of America

Amid Unrest, Iranian Guard Attacks Militant Group in Iraq

TEHRAN — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Saturday attacked a Kurdish militant group's base located in the north of neighboring Iraq, state media said, a week after widespread anti-government protests began over a young woman's death in police custody. The death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini, who died...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran

Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Families Mourn as Scores Die on Lebanon Migrant Boat

At least 71 people died when the migrant boat they were aboard sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, the Lebanese transport minister said, as search operations continued Friday. It marks the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy