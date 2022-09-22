Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
Disney World fans complain of $625 bills for meals at Victoria & Albert's restaurant
Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant has significantly hiked prices since reopening in July. The tasting menu at the restaurant's Chef's Table experience costs $425, plus $200 for wine. Disney is facing criticism over how much it charges people to eat at the restaurant. Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant...
The Daily South
How Southern Fried Pickles Took Over Restaurant Menus Across The Country
Fried pickles may be the quintessential bar snack nationwide, but the origins began in the South. Of course, like any good food history story, the actual origin is always in debate. In this case, it seems like fried pickles were popularized by the Duchess Drive-In in Arkansas. In 1960, owner...
Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status
Rib Eye Steak On Bbq PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I'm a Southerner who moved to New York City. Here are 5 foods that make me want to book a flight home.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades before moving to New York City, where tasting new cuisines remind her of the food she misses.
Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall
Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
Rachael Ray shares her favorite NYC restaurants
Believe it or not, Rachael Ray has a tiny kitchen. "When I'm in my apartment in New York City, I have two tiny cupboards and very little cabinet space so I have to be clever," she says before offering some on-point tips for cooking efficiently in quintessential Manhattan homes, a bit of knowledge that comes in handy considering Ray's recent collaboration with Home Chef, the meal kit and food delivery company.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Chicagoan explains why true Italian beef is so hard for other cities to get right
You've heard a lot about 'The Bear' and Italian beef, the sandwich that defines my hometown. But do you know what it actually is?
Comments / 0