Believe it or not, Rachael Ray has a tiny kitchen. "When I'm in my apartment in New York City, I have two tiny cupboards and very little cabinet space so I have to be clever," she says before offering some on-point tips for cooking efficiently in quintessential Manhattan homes, a bit of knowledge that comes in handy considering Ray's recent collaboration with Home Chef, the meal kit and food delivery company.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO